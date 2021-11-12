Black Friday Zeiss binoculars deals: Discounts on top-rated models

If you've been looking for Black Friday Zeiss binoculars deals, then you might have already noticed that it's hard to come by many discounts. Hopefully, we'll see more items on sale in the run up to Black Friday itself – which is on November 26 – but for now, most models remain at full price.

The optics company branded as Zeiss is actually Carl Zeiss AG, founded 175 years ago in Jena, southern Germany, to make microscopes, but expanded and now making camera lenses, binoculars, and much more. They produce some of the best binoculars on the market, so when Zeiss binoculars deals do come up, they’re something to be celebrated.

When you're scouting for deals, do remember to check the discounted cost against previous prices. Lots of online retailers hike the price then drop it suddenly, to make it look like there are significant savings available. None of the currently 'discounted' models that we've seen offer savings on the Zeiss RRP.

This isn't the case across all Black Friday binoculars deals, though, as other companies have already started cutting the costs on some of their best models. If you're not committed to getting a Zeiss branded pair of binoculars, we recommend looking through our round-ups on Bushnell binoculars deals and Nikon binoculars deals.

Below, you'll find our favorite Zeiss binoculars. These won't always be available at discounted prices, but they will be displayed next to the lowest price that we can find online.

Need more advice? Read up on how to choose binoculars for astronomy

Zeiss Victory HT

(Image credit: Carl Zeiss AG)

Our favorites: Zeiss Victory HT 8x54 Excellent quality binoculars with sizable objectives, the Zeiss Victory HT are superb for sky watching. Specifications Price: $2599.99 Objective: 54mm Magnification: 8x Field of view: 7.41° Length: 7.6 inches Weight: 2.28lbs Reasons to buy + Large objectives + Excellent quality Reasons to avoid - Bit heavy - Expensive

“Made for the twilight hours” goes the marketing line, and with a light-gobbling objective of 54mm, we can imagine they are. As good for spotting crepuscular wildlife as they are at stargazing, the Victory HT binoculars use Schott high transmission glass for up to 95% light transmission. A multi-layer coating and an Abbe-König prism also contribute to image quality and lightness.

Construction is robust and ergonomics high, but all the magnesium in the world can’t stop the weight from cresting the 1kg mark, and a tripod mount (sold separately) may help prevent fatigue on long stargazing sessions.

A 10x54 pair is also available.

Zeiss Victory SF

(Image credit: Carl Zeiss AG)

Our favorites: Zeiss Victory SF 8x42 A lightweight pair of binoculars that offer a wide field of view, these are great for views of constellations. Specifications Price: £2099 Objective: 42mm Magnification: 8x Field of view: 8.42° Length: 6.81inches Weight: 1.72lbs Reasons to buy + Good multipurpose binoculars + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Objectives could be bigger for stargazing - Expensive

Impressively light, the Victory SF range are more of a general-purpose set of binoculars than dedicated stargazing ones. This doesn’t stop them being useful, of course, and the 42mm objectives should do a decent job of gathering all that lovely starlight and funneling it to your eyes.

An ultra-flouride lens system, along with Zeiss’ multi-coatings, ensures 92% light transmission, and an innovative glass layout shifts the center of gravity toward the eyepieces, so they rest more easily against your eyes. The Zeiss tripod mount is universal, so it’s possible to take the weight of these with a tripod, but their lightweight yet robust construction means they’ll be less trouble to hold than other pairs.

Also available in 8x32, 10x32, and 10x42 varieties, the Victory SF binoculars are easy to carry and quick to focus, perfect for a day, and night, in the outdoors.

Zeiss Terra ED

(Image credit: Carl Zeiss AG)

Our favorites: Zeiss Terra ED 8x42 A cheaper option from the company, these binoculars are fairly robust for outdoor adventures. Specifications Price: $449.99 Objective: 42mm Magnification: 8x Field of view: 6.28° Length: 5.9 inches Weight: 1.6lbs Reasons to buy + Reasonably priced + Light weight Reasons to avoid - Larger objectives ideally needed for night sky views

Zeiss’ idea of pocket binoculars, these are smaller and lighter than its other models, but still come with the rugged construction and excellent image quality you’d expect.

Inside, you’ll find Schott ED glass with multi-coatings, and a choice of gray or green on the outside. The casing is reinforced with fiberglass and waterproof, while hydrophobic coatings on the lenses mean they’ll shed water too.

The 8x42 formula is a common general-purpose one, but when your binoculars are this light there should be no problem holding them up to the night sky. A tripod mount is, of course, available. The Terra EDs are also available in 10x42, 8x32, 10x32 and even smaller Pocket 8x25 and 10x25.

Zeiss Conquest HD

(Image credit: Carl Zeiss AG)

Our favorites: Zeiss Conquest HD 8x56 Large objectives and Zeiss' excellent quality optics make these a super pair of stargazing binoculars. Specifications Price: $1599 Objective: 56mm Magnification: 8x Field of view: 7.13° Length: 8.27 inches Weight: 2.77lbs Reasons to buy + Huge objectives + Excellent quality Reasons to avoid - Heavy - Expensive

Larger and heavier than many, but with enormous 56mm objectives, a pair of these on a tripod would make for an enviable stargazing setup.

Built around Zeiss’ HD lens system, with multicoatings and waterproofing, you get 90% light transmission and extra-close focusing down to four metres (of little interest to astronomers but a selling point for those looking for a multipurpose pair).

The body is aluminum, the color reproduction impressively neutral, and the focusing wheel is close to the eyepieces, for extras simple adjustment. The Zeiss Conquest binoculars are also available as 10x56, 15x56, 8x42, 10x42, 8x32 and 10x32 pairs.