Get inspired to look up this Amazon Prime Day by snagging deals on telescopes and astronomy binoculars! We've rounded up some of the best deals on Celestron products for sale on Amazon right now.

Amazon.com's annual Prime Day megasale started Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT) and lasts for TWO days this year. We'll update this page as the new sales begin.

If you're looking to buy a new telescope but don't know where to start, check out our telescope guide pages to find the best options for beginners, hobbyists, kids, skywatchers on the move and anyone on a budget. And if you're looking for something more compact, check out our binoculars buying guide as well. If you're looking for awesome tech ideas, check out our sister site Tom's Guide for more Prime Day deals.

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2019: The Best Space Deals to Watch

Granite ED 9x33 Binocular | Was $400 | Down to $188 Lightning deal ends July 16 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Celstron's Granite ED 9x33mm binoculars are on sale for 53% off for Prime Day! This line of binoculars is one of Celestron's top performing. With multi-coated lenses, they provide vivid, high-contrast views with excellent sharpness and color correction.

View Deal

PowerSeeker 127 EQ Telescope | Was $170 | Down to $132 This top-selling telescope on Amazon was a huge hit in 2017 and it's back again this year. The PowerSeeker is designed to give first-time telescope users the perfect combination of quality, value, features and power for a bargain.

View Deal

70-mm Travel Scope |Was $90 | Down to $72 Perfect for amateur astronomers on the go, this 70-mm Travel Scope by Celestron is compact and portable, and it comes with a handy backpack and tripod. This telescope was on sale for 50% off during Prime Day 2018. The telescope is still available now for a more modest 20% discount.

View Deal

DEAL ENDED – NexStar 127 SLT | Was $410 | Down to $330 This lightning deal ended July 15 at 5 p.m. ET. Celestron's NexStar 127 SLT is a fully computerized "GoTo" telescope designed with beginner to intermediate users in mind. It's quick and easy to set up and calibrate. The computer contains a database of more than 4,000 stars, galaxies, nebulas and more.

View Deal

DEAL ENDED – AstroMaster 90 EQ | Was $219 | Down to $175 This lightning deal is only available until 9:50 a.m. ET on July 16! This 90-mm refractor telescope has everything a beginner needs: two eyepieces, a red dot finder scope, an image erector — and it comes with free Starry Night astronomy software.

View Deal

DEAL ENDED – AstroMaster 114 EQ | Was $189 | Down to $152 This lightning deal is only available until 9:50 a.m. ET on July 16! This 114-mm Newtonian reflector scope is portable and easy to set up. It has an equatorial mount and a tripod.

View Deal

DEAL ENDED – AstroMaster 70 EQ Telescope | Was $170 | Down to $130 This lightning deal is only available until 9:50 a.m. ET on July 16! A slightly smaller version of the 90 EQ refractor scope above, this telescope is great for on-the-go stargazing. It's light and portable, and comes with all the same gear as the 90 EQ.

View Deal

DEAL ENDED – Echelon 20x70 Binoculars | Was $810 | Down to $616 This lightning deal ended at 5:05 p.m. ET on July 15. These big high-end binoculars are for experienced skywatchers observing in low-light conditions. Enjoy a crystal-clear view of the moon, planets, star clusters, the Milky Way and more! A waterproof carrying case and accessories are included.

View Deal

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.