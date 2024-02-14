Best solar viewing kit 2024: Observe the April 8 solar eclipse

When it comes to stargazing, the first thing that springs to mind is usually the stars in the night sky — we often forget that our closest variable star is the Sun, but we're all told from a very young age not to look directly at it. But with the right gear and know-how, the Sun can be extremely interesting in many aspects.

With the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th 2024 (known as the Great North American Eclipse), we've rounded up some of the best pieces of gear to view this extraordinary event without damaging your eyes or equipment. We've included solar glasses, filters, telescopes and binoculars that we think are fantastic for viewing the solar eclipse.

If you want to see this natural phenomenon with your own eyes, ensure you get your hands on all the correct equipment in the upcoming months, as things tend to sell out, and the next total solar eclipse in the USA won't be until 2044.

It's essential to always prioritize safety when observing the Sun, and never attempt to view it through a telescope or binoculars without appropriate solar filters or modifications. We also have guides on solar eclipse glasses and how to photograph a solar eclipse.

For more helpful information about solar viewing, check out our best solar viewing equipment FAQs near the bottom of this guide.

The quick list

Here's a quick look at the products listed in this guide. To read more about a product, click on the picture or the 'read more below' button, and you'll see a more in-depth look.

The best solar viewing equipment we recommend in 2024

Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.

Solar Glasses

DayStar Solar Glasses & Filter Kit

Image 1 of 1 A budget friendly way of involving the whole family at the next solar eclipse. (Image credit: DayStar)

DayStar Solar Glasses Kit Ideal for the whole family, this kit has 5 pairs of solar glasses and 2 binocular filters Our expert review: Specifications Number of glasses: 5 Filters suitable for: Binoculars, Camera Lenses, Spotting Scopes Filter size: 50mm Material: 12312-2 ISO-Certified SOLARLITE Film Magnification: N/A Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Filter fits binoculars and camera lenses + Glasses can fit different face shapes and widths Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for telescopes - Glasses could be easily broken

Buy it if ✅ You want something affordable: These solar glasses and binocular filters are super budget-friendly.



✅ The whole family wants to see solar events: For solar eclipses, this pack of 5 solar glasses means everyone can safely view the event simultaneously.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want something built to last: They're good quality for what they are, but solar glasses made from card aren't going to last forever.



❌ You want to do a lot of solar viewing: For more experienced astronomers, a solar telescope or dedicated binoculars might be more suitable.

The bottom line 🔎 DayStar Solar Glasses Kit: Easy on the wallet and user-friendly, this kit of solar glasses and filters are great for beginners who want to view specific solar events like eclipses. ★★★★

DayStar Filters' eclipse glasses and solar filters are an excellent choice for safely watching solar events like eclipses and seeing sunspots. With a design that puts safety and clear vision first, they're a fantastic choice for the whole family to use easily.

The eclipse glasses feature high-quality solarite film that meets the ISO 12312-2 international safety standards, ensuring that your eyes are protected from harmful solar radiation during observation and keeps out 99.999% of intense light and 100% of harmful UV — ideal for viewing and photographing the sun, safely.

The design incorporates a comfortable and lightweight frame, making them easy to wear for extended periods without discomfort. The frames are also made of card stock with two creases that allow the user to customize them to fit different face shapes and sizes accordingly, making them a good option for younger skywatchers.

They're well-suited for anyone keen to witness solar events, from beginners to more advanced astronomers. In this kit, you'll get five pairs of solar viewing glasses and two 50mm universal lens filters, suitable for binoculars and camera lenses. We think they're a great option to get your kids interested in viewing solar events (with adult supervision, of course), and you don't have to worry about them mishandling more expensive equipment like telescopes or binoculars.

Swipe to scroll horizontally DayStar Solar Glasses Kit Attributes Notes Design Made from high-quality solarite film and can be customized to fit different face widths. Performance Keeps out 99.999% of intense light and 100% of harmful UV and IR. Functionality 50mm filters can fit onto binoculars and camera lenses.

Celestron EclipSmart 2x Power Viewers

Image 1 of 3 Solar glasses with a touch more magnification to get closer to the action. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Buy it if ✅ You want a step up from regular solar glasses: The Power Viewers have 2x magnification for those wanting a closer look at the sun.



✅ You're on a budget: They are incredibly affordable.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want dedicated binoculars: While they do a great job, they won't be as detailed as special solar binoculars.



❌ You want to view sunspots: We found that sunspots weren't very visible when using them.

The bottom line 🔎 A fantastic step up from regular solar glasses, the Celestron Eclipsmart 2x Power Viewers give 2x magnification for those wanting to fly closer to the sun. ★★★★★

If you're looking for something a little more advanced than regular solar glasses, these Celestron Eclipsmart 2x Power Viewers will be just the ticket. They're certainly suitable for beginners, but their 2x magnification will be a little more pleasing to more experienced astronomers who want a closer look.

In our full Celestron EclipSmart 2x Power Viewers review, we thought they're perfect if you want a close-up view of the sun without needing to invest in dedicated solar eclipse binoculars. They have two small lenses in front of two larger solar filters and comply with ISO 12312-2. These lenses are made of the same polymer material, so the sun appears orange instead of white like many other solar glasses, and you can just about see faint sunspots and wispy clouds on the sun's surface. The only thing to watch out for is double vision, as you can't adjust the distance between the lenses. But overall, we thought they gave a great view.

With the Celestron EclipSmart 2x Power Viewers Solar Eclipse Observing Kit, you'll find a sturdy, foldout map inside the box. It's laminated and durable, displaying a map of the U.S. with both parts of the eclipse marked on it. We found it a little confusing for the 2023 eclipse, but it seems excellent for the upcoming Great North American Eclipse in April 2024. They come in a pack of two — great for using as a couple or with a friend.

If you don't want the 2x magnification or want more pairs to share around a group, Celestron also does a Solar Eclipse Glasses Viewing Kit with four pairs of regular solar glasses.

Read our full Celestron EclipSmart 2x Power Viewers review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Celestron EclipSmart 2x Power Viewers Attributes Notes Design Foldable design made from cardboard and plastic lenses. Performance Orange tint makes the sun look more realistic. Functionality 2x magnification gives the power of binoculars with the price of solar glasses.

Solar Specific Telescopes

Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50

Image 1 of 8 This telescope has a permanent solar filter attached so can't be used for night time skywatching. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Buy it if ✅ You want to transport it: It comes with a backpack and weighs only 2 lbs / 918g, making it very easy to transport.



✅ You're on a budget: As far as telescopes go, this one is a very good price for what you get.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You already have a telescope: If you already have a pretty good telescope and this feels like a downgrade, you'd be better off getting a solar filter for your current telescope.



❌ You want to use it for nighttime viewing: This telescope has a permanent solar filter fixed to the front, so you can't take it off to use it for stargazing.



The bottom line 🔎 A budget-friendly way to get close-ups of the sun's surface, the Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 with a built-in white light filter fits the bill. Simple to set up, travel with and use, it’s ideal for observing sunsets and for solar eclipses. ★★★★

The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Telescope 50 is an ideal choice for simple and safe solar viewing. It comes with a backpack for easy transportation, plus it's portable, lightweight, cost-effective, has built-in white light filters and an excellent finderscope too. We've also reviewed the Celestron EclipSmart Solar Telescope 50 and rate it highly.

A travel-friendly solar telescope that offers up to 18x magnification, (very useful when observing sunspots), the Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 has a permanent solar filter across its optics which follows the ISO 12312-2 standard, effectively blocking infrared (IR), ultraviolet (UV) and 99.99% of visible sunlight. This means you won't accidentally leave the solar filters on or off, making it a great option for kids — and adults who might forget! That said, it does restrict what this telescope can be used for. But overall, it's convenient as an all-in-one tool that doesn't need any additional accessories.

It's incredibly easy to use and can be set up in minutes, which is great news for beginners. It comes with a backpack and tripod which makes it fantastic if you're traveling to watch the eclipse, but we did find the plastic tripod to be a bit flimsy and fragile.

The 18x magnification works well for seeing sunspots and tracking an eclipse, but you need to keep the Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 very steady. It's easy to manage on a calm day when placed on a solid surface, but it becomes challenging with any amount of wind. To instantly improve it, we'd recommend pairing it with one of the best tripods.

Read our full Celestron EclipSmart Solar Telescope 50 review