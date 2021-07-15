Future Genius: Discover our new knowledge magazine for kids aged 7 to 11, out now!

Created to fit the school curriculum for ages 7 to 11, Future Genius is our brand new sister publication that’s designed to encourage and maintain inquisitive minds. Below, we’re offering you a taster of what’s inside our launch editions — on sale now, from all good stores and through our online shop Magazines Direct.

Packed with puzzles, stunning imagery and experiments, Future Genius is the pinnacle of engaged learning, offering its young readers the tools they need to build their problem-solving, arithmetic, reading, writing and overall cognitive skills. With an added augmented reality functionality, youngsters can scan the QR codes using a smartphone or tablet to play videos, listen to sounds and discover in the most exciting way possible.

Our first issue — Solar System — takes you on a journey through the planets via activities and puzzles, and issue two — Cool Chemistry — offers you the chance to get stuck into some incredible home experiments, while meeting the elements of the Periodic Table. Other editions in the series include Ancient Egyptians, Animal Kingdom, Weather and Human Body.

Future Genius: Solar System

Journey through the solar system with Future Genius, where you can explore all of the worlds in our cosmic backyard through videos, quizzes, experiments, puzzles and amazing pictures and illustrations.

Meet Mercury, the fastest planet around our sun, and get up close to giant planet Jupiter’s massive storms. Discover how our solar system was born and design your own spacecraft to travel to one of the coldest worlds in the known universe. Are you ready for launch?

Future Genius: Cool Chemistry

Get stuck into amazing home experiments. From making your own lava lamp to creating your own atom made out of sweets, you and your friends can become a scientist from the comfort of your own home.

Discover all of the elements that make up your body, your favorite things in the world and everything around you through experiments, videos, quizzes and puzzles. There’s also the chance to design your very own radioactivity symbol. From explosive reactions to incredible facts about the world we live in, are you ready to become a cool chemist?