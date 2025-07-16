Unless you're buying for a very young child, buying a camera for a child isn't just about finding the smallest, most colorful or cheapest option — it's about choosing something that suits how kids learn and explore, to give them the best start to their photography journey. There are plenty of guides out there for 'toy' cameras, but here we'll consider cameras for kids who are serious about photography.

Children are more likely to lose interest if operating the camera is too complex. It's not fun if it's difficult. Simple operation matters just as much as image quality, and in our opinion, image quality is just as important as it would be for an adult. Your children will want the images they take to look good!

The best cameras for kids will have an intuitive interface. For very young children, the camera should be easy to hold and should be able to survive drops and knocks. Not as much consideration needs to be given to this if you're buying for an older child, especially if they are briefed on the fragile components that 'real' cameras are made up of. Teenagers might be ready for one of the best cameras and if they are really into astronomy then we also have a guide to the best cameras for astrophotography.

The quick list

We've summarized our picks for the best cameras for kids below, including their main features and specs. If you want more in-depth information on a particular camera, scroll down or click the 'Read more below' links.

The best cameras for kids we recommend in 2025

Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.

The best camera for kids overall

Image 1 of 1 The Nikon Coolpix P1100 houses a 125x telescopic zoom (Image credit: Amazon)

1. Nikon Coolpix P1100 A ridiculous 125x optical zoom for your child to embrace lunar, sports, event or wildlife photography Our expert review: Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1 /2.3-in CMOS Megapixels: 16 Lens mount: N/A ISO Range: 100 - 6400 Stabilization: 5 stops Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Adorama View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Huge Zoom + Shoots both JPEG and Raw + Records 4K video Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a bridge camera - On the large/heavy side

Buy it if ✅ Your child wants to shoot photos of the moon: The 125x optical zoom will let your child 'get' closer than they could imagine. ✅ You want your child to shoot in Raw: 16MP stills are captured in JPEG and Raw, so the possibilities for photo editing aren't limited.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a high ISO range: If your child is going to be shooting in dark environments, the maximum ISO of 6400 might be limiting. ❌ You want something small and light: This is a not-so-compact compact camera

The bottom line 🔎 Nikon Coolpix P1000: The unbelievably large 125x optical zoom will undoubtedly let your kids get closer to the action. 16MP stills are plenty good enough for your child to print. ★★★½

If your young photographer loves getting close to the action, without actually moving, the Nikon Coolpix P1000 could be your child's new favourite tool.

This bridge camera has a huge 125x optical zoom, the longest zoom range you'll find on a camera like this — it can go from wide-angle shots (24mm) to an incredible 3000mm, which means you can snap photos of the moon's craters right from your garden.

The P1000 includes a stabilization system called Dual Detect Optical Vibration Reduction. This helps keep images sharp, even if your young person is zoomed all the way in; there's no need to worry too much about shaky hands.

This camera captures respectable 16MP stills and can shoot 4K UHD video, making it a great all-rounder if your child is curious about both photography and filmmaking. It shoots in JPEG for quick sharing, but also in RAW, should your child want to try their hand at photo editing.

The flip-out 3.2-inch screen is handy for awkward angles or vlogging, and there's also a detailed electronic viewfinder. While it's not as fast in low light as a high-end DSLR, its ISO 6400 limit will be plenty for most of what you'll want to capture.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design Compact (but on the larger side) Functionality 16MP JPEG and Raw and 4K video shooting Performance The incredibly high zoom is the standout performer here.

The best camera for kids for vlogging

Image 1 of 1 The ZV-1F is packed full of handy features for budding content creators. (Image credit: Amazon)

Sony ZV-1F Do you have a budding content creator at home? This could be the perfect camera for them. Our expert review: Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: CMOS Megapixels: 20.1 Lens mount: NA ISO Range: 125-6400 Stabilization: Yes, in 'Active Mode' Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Sweetwater Sound View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Excels at video shooting + Very compact Reasons to avoid - Saves photos in JPEG only (not RAW) - The menu system is a little confusing at first

Buy it if ✅ Your child prefers shooting videos rather than stills: Although stills are possible, video is where this camera excels ✅ Your child wants something small and lightweight: This camera weighs just 256 grams

Don't buy it if: ❌ Quite a steep learning curve: The menu system takes some getting used to, it's best to assign the buttons to your most-used settings. ❌ It doesn't shoot in RAW: While it is still possible to edit JPEG images, you don't have as much control as you do with RAW files.

The bottom line 🔎 Sony ZV-1F: A great choice for budding Vloggers or content creators. Intelligent Auto will make shooting excellent quality videos a breeze (but manual shooting is possible too!) ★★★★

If your child is interested in vlogging as well as photography, the Sony ZV-1F is a fantastic camera to help them take their creativity to the next level.

It’s small, very light and easy to carry around—perfect for school trips and weekends away. It has a large 1-inch sensor that captures crisp, high-quality photos and impressive 4K video, which means their content will really look the part.

What makes it especially appealing for younger users is its ease of use. The touchscreen flips out, so they can easily film themselves, and the camera keeps everything in focus automatically. The face and eye tracking is fantastic. It also includes image stabilisation, which helps smooth out footage if your young person struggles to hold the camera still.

A clever feature called Product Showcase mode allows the camera to quickly shift focus between a person and an object held in front of the lens—great for things like video reviews, unboxings or art projects.

Overall, the Sony ZV-1F is a smart investment for kids eager to explore vlogging or photography more seriously, without things getting too complicated.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design Compact and neat Functionality Fixed lens, best for shooting video, Performance A great step up from a Smartphone

The best camera for kids for action

Image 1 of 1 GoPros are great for outdoor adventures (Image credit: Amazon)

3. GoPro Hero 13 GoPro's are the go to cameras for outdoor enthusiasts, and the Hero 13 is no different. Our expert review: Specifications Type: Action Camera Sensor: 1/1.9 -inch CMOS Megapixels: 27.6 MP Lens mount: GoPro ISO Range: Not specified Stabilization: HyperSmooth 6.0 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Adorama View at Sweetwater Sound Reasons to buy + Weatherproof + Excellent cinematic footage Reasons to avoid - Large file sizes - Accessories are expensive

Buy it if ✅ Your child has an active hobby, such as bike riding or surfing, the GoPro is a perfect accompaniment.



✅ You want videos that look great without needing too much technical knowledge. Your child will be able to create 'cool' videos without having to do too much manual work.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You won't want to buy new accessories: If you're happy with the standard lens, you can save yourself a chunk of cash by buying a previous GoPro model like the Hero 12 or Hero 11.



❌ Your child shoots more stills than video: Although you can shoot stills on the GoPro Hero 13, it's best for capturing video content.

The bottom line 🔎 GoPro Hero 13: A fab action camera for your adventurous or sporty child. It's waterproof and durable and has a new Lens Mods design and magnetic mounting capability ★★★★

If your young photographer has a passion for action, sports or just a faster pace of life, the GoPro Hero 13 Black could be the camera they need. Built for adventures, this tiny powerhouse is waterproof, rugged, and easy to stash in a backpack or pocket.

Not only can it capture 27MP stills, but it can also record stunning 5.3K video (bear in mind the file sizes will be huge and they will need a phone/ computer to cope with that).

Its HyperSmooth stabilization helps to create cinematic-looking footage. Other modes like time-lapse, slo-mo, and horizon lock can all be experimented with to create interesting and engaging videos. The GoPro Hero 13 (and previous versions of GoPro) pairs quickly with smartphones, so if your child has one, they can use their phone to edit their videos on the go.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Design Rugged action camera ★★★★★ Functionality 27MP photos and 5.3K video ★★★★★ Performance Great for outdoor adventures ★★★★★

The best camera for kids for durability

Image 1 of 1 So strong it's crushproof! (Image credit: Amazon)

OM System Tough TG-7 Built to withstand heavy knocks, this is a great choice for your carefree children. Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type: Action camera Sensor: CMOS Megapixels: 12MP Lens mount: NA ISO Range: 100-12800 Stabilization: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Adorama Reasons to buy + No need to worry about breaking it + Water and weatherproof + Built-in GPS Reasons to avoid - Not the best image quality - Doesn't allow full manual control

Buy it if ✅ Your child is prone to dropping things: This camera can survive being dropped from a height of 2.1 meters. ✅ Your young person wants to dabble in underwater photography. The TG-7 is waterproof up to 15 meters.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want total manual control. Full manual exposure is lacking, but there are plenty of other modes, including three underwater modes, to assist with getting awesome shots.



❌ You want the best image quality: The sensor is similar to what you'd find in a smartphone, but you can't safely drop your smartphone or take it swimming.

The bottom line 🔎 OM System Tough TG-7: Your child would have to try pretty hard to break this camera. It is perfect for worry-free photography in any weather, just don't expect the absolute best image quality ★★★★

If you've got a young explorer on your hands —someone who's always climbing, splashing, or just a little bit clumsy — the OM System Tough TG-7 is a camera that can keep up. It is designed to handle bumps and drops, it's waterproof, shockproof, freeze-proof, and even crushproof.

With a 12MP sensor and fast f/2.0-4.9 lens, it captures sharp, vibrant shots even in low light. It records in 4K video and has super slow-motion capabilities, making it perfect for capturing action in vivid detail.

Where the TG-7 really stands out for young creatives is in its macro capabilities. It turns everyday objects into otherworldly curiosities — impressive!

Built-in GPS and environmental sensors log where and when every shot was taken. Ideal for looking back over holiday snaps.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design Everything-proof! Functionality Best for outdoor adventures and swimming Performance Image quality is good enough for lovely photos

The best camera for kids with built in stand

Image 1 of 1 You can stream directly to YouTube and Facebook via the Canon Camera Connect app. (Image credit: Amazon)

Canon PowerShot V10 With easy one-handed use in the minds of the design team, this pocket-sized camera packs a punch Our expert review: Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1-inch CMOS Megapixels: 20.1 Lens mount: NA ISO Range: 125 to 6400 FullHD and 125 to 3200 4K Stabilization: Digital image stabilization Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Great sound recording quality + Simple to use + Lightweight and portable Reasons to avoid - Best for video shooting over still images - Most similar to shooting with a Smartphone

Buy it if ✅ No need to carry a tripod or stand, this camera comes equipped with its own! ✅ You want something that records good audio: There are dual stereo microphones and a third noise-reduction mic.

Don't buy it if: ❌ Your young person's focus is stills photography: This camera is definitely geared towards video capture on the go rather than creative stills photography.

The bottom line 🔎 Canon PowerShot V10: An easy-to-hold, easy-to-use camera for capturing videos and creating content on the go. ★★★★

If your young creator is looking for a straightforward and compact solution to shooting videos on the go (and perhaps isn't old enough to have their own smartphone), the Canon PowerShot V10 could be it. It weighs a tiny 211g and is designed for easy one-handed use. The built-in stand allows for quick setup on various surfaces, eliminating the need to carry a separate tripod or stand with you.

Equipped with a 1-inch sensor, the V10 captures 4K video at 30fps and 15MP still images, providing clear and detailed content. Digital image stabilization helps maintain smooth footage during handheld shooting.

Audio-wise, there are dual stereo microphones and a third noise-reduction mic, ensuring clear sound recording. For those interested in live streaming, the V10 supports direct streaming to platforms like YouTube and Facebook via the Canon Camera Connect app. The camera can also function as a webcam when connected to a computer. There is built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for fast file transfer.

The 2-inch flip-up touchscreen simplifies framing and navigation, and it's quick to learn your way around the system. The V10's design focuses on ease of use, making it a practical choice for young individuals eager to explore vlogging and photography.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design Pocketable but practcial Functionality An all-in-one camera for kids on the go Performance Good connectivity and audio

The best for teenagers

Image 1 of 1 Though over six years old, this camera is still a great starter camera. (Image credit: Amazon)

Buy it if ✅ Up to 10 words fo

Don't buy it if: ❌ Nitpick nitpick nitpick: remember that helping people quickly identify if a product ISN'T right for them is just as helpful as pointing out the ones that are.



❌ Nitpick n

The bottom line 🔎 Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / 250 D ★★★★

If your young photographer is ready to move beyond smartphone and compact camera snapshots and wants to get started with a 'real' camera, the Canon EOS Rebel SL3 (also known as the EOS 250D outside of the US) is a solid choice.

Though DSLR cameras have typically given way to mirrorless models, we are still happy to recommend this model as a camera to delve further into the world of photography with, and get used to full manual control. Despite being over six years old, it still sits in our best beginner cameras guide. One of the main reasons for this is the built-in walk-through guides to show enthusiastic users how to get to grips with the camera. There's also in-camera image filters for those who like to edit their snaps quickly.

Though not a lightweight compact model like others in this guide, it's light for a DSLR, the world's lightest, in fact, at 449g. The camera features a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and DIGIC 8 processor, delivering sharp images and 4K video at 25fps. The autofocus system is fast and accurate, even in live view mode.

The SL3's vari-angle touchscreen simplifies framing shots from various angles, whether capturing landscapes or recording vlogs. This can help create creative compositions as your young person can see the screen from many more angles.

The Canon EOS Rebel SL3 is a practical choice for young individuals eager to explore photography and videography, offering a balance of performance and ease of use.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design Lightweight DSLR Performance A great balance of great shots and ease of use Functionality Interchangeable lenses, full manual control

The best cameras for kids frequently asked questions

Which is the best camera for kids? We think the Nikon Coolpix P1100 is the best camera for kids who want to get into photography. This isn't a toy camera; it is very capable, and that huge zoom will provide hours of fun.

Are these cameras just for kids? Absolutely not, these are just cameras that we think a child could handle and operate easily. That's not to say they couldn't do this with any other model, but we've focused on newcomers to the field.

How much do the best cameras for kids cost We have listed cameras at various price points from $400 to around $1,200. These aren't toy cameras. They are real cameras for young people keen to start their photography journey and want a camera that will allow their skills to grow and improve over several years.

How we tested these best cameras for kids

How we test the best cameras for kids

To guarantee you're getting honest, up-to-date advice on the best cameras to buy here at Space.com, we rigorously review every camera to fully test each product. Each camera is reviewed based on a multitude of aspects, in this case, with children in mind, mainly in terms of ease-of-use and durability, as well as image quality.

Cameras are selected for our shortlists by our expert staff or knowledgeable freelance contributors. With complete editorial independence, Space.com are here to ensure you get the best buying advice on cameras, whether you should purchase a specific model or not, making our buying guides and reviews reliable and transparent.