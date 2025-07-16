SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from California
Liftoff occurred at 10:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday (July 15).
SpaceX sent 26 more Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Tuesday (July 15), after a launch from southern California.
A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 7:05 p.m. PDT local (10:05 p.m. EDT or 0205 GMT July 18), escaping the fog and cloud cover blanketing Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The satellites (Group 15-2, according to SpaceX's website) entered orbit about eight and a half minutes later and were on track to be deployed after a second burn of the Falcon's upper stage about an hour into the mission.
The rocket's first stage, having flown to space and back, made a successful landing on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean. The stage, referred to by SpaceX by its serial number, B1093, last flew in June on the third of what is now its four total Starlink flights.
Tuesday's launch added to SpaceX's megaconstellation, which numbers more than 7,950 active Starlink satellites. The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) has approved for SpaceX to launch a total of 12,000 units, though the company seeks to launch upwards of 30,000 additional spacecraft.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.