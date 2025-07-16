SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from California

A camera mounted on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket captures the Earth falling away as the booster climbs into space from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on July 15, 2025.

SpaceX sent 26 more Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Tuesday (July 15), after a launch from southern California.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 7:05 p.m. PDT local (10:05 p.m. EDT or 0205 GMT July 18), escaping the fog and cloud cover blanketing Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The satellites (Group 15-2, according to SpaceX's website) entered orbit about eight and a half minutes later and were on track to be deployed after a second burn of the Falcon's upper stage about an hour into the mission.

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands vertically on four landing legs atop a droneship in the Pacific Ocean on July 15, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The rocket's first stage, having flown to space and back, made a successful landing on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean. The stage, referred to by SpaceX by its serial number, B1093, last flew in June on the third of what is now its four total Starlink flights.

Tuesday's launch added to SpaceX's megaconstellation, which numbers more than 7,950 active Starlink satellites. The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) has approved for SpaceX to launch a total of 12,000 units, though the company seeks to launch upwards of 30,000 additional spacecraft.