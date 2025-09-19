SpaceX launches 24 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from California (video)

SpaceX just sent two dozen more of its Starlink internet satellites to space.
A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 24 Starlink craft lifted off from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base on California's central coast today (Sept. 19) at 12:31 p.m. EDT (1631 GMT; 9:31 a.m. local California time).
About 8.5 minutes later, the Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth as planned, landing on the SpaceX drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean. It was the 10th launch and landing for this particular booster, which carries the designation B1088.
The Falcon 9's upper stage continued carrying the 24 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. It will deploy the spacecraft there a little over 62 minutes after liftoff, if all goes to plan.
NROL-126 | Transporter-12 | SPHEREx | NROL-57 | 5 Starlink missions
There are already nearly 8,400 active satellites in the Starlink network, which is by far the largest constellation of spacecraft ever assembled.
Today's launch was the 118th Falcon 9 liftoff of 2025. More than 70% of them of have been Starlink missions.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.