SpaceX launches 24 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from California (video)

SpaceX just sent two dozen more of its Starlink internet satellites to space.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 24 Starlink craft lifted off from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base on California's central coast today (Sept. 19) at 12:31 p.m. EDT (1631 GMT; 9:31 a.m. local California time).

About 8.5 minutes later, the Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth as planned, landing on the SpaceX drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean. It was the 10th launch and landing for this particular booster, which carries the designation B1088.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 24 Starlink satellites to orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sept. 19, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The Falcon 9's upper stage continued carrying the 24 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. It will deploy the spacecraft there a little over 62 minutes after liftoff, if all goes to plan.

Today's Starlink launch was the 10th mission for this Falcon 9 first stage. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Previous Booster 1088 missions NROL-126 | Transporter-12 | SPHEREx | NROL-57 | 5 Starlink missions

There are already nearly 8,400 active satellites in the Starlink network, which is by far the largest constellation of spacecraft ever assembled.

Today's launch was the 118th Falcon 9 liftoff of 2025. More than 70% of them of have been Starlink missions.