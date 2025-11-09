SpaceX launches 29 Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast

It was the 143rd Falcon 9 launch of the year.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 29 Starlink satellites from Florida on Nov. 9, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX launched yet another batch of its Starlink broadband satellites early this morning (Nov. 9).

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 29 Starlink spacecraft lifted off today at 3:10 a.m. EST (0810 GMT) from storied Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon 9's first stage shortly after its landing on Nov. 9, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

It was the 28th flight for this particular booster, which carries the designation 1069. The record is 31, which was set last month by Booster 1067 on a Starlink launch.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9's upper stage continued hauling the 29 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit today, where they're scheduled to be deployed 64 minutes after launch.

Previous Booster 1069 launches

CRS-24 | Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F | OneWeb 1 | SES-18 and SES-19 | 23 Starlink missions

The newcomers will join more than 8,800 operational satellites in the Starlink megaconstellation, by far the largest network of spacecraft ever assembled.

Many of them have gone up this year: SpaceX has now launched 143 Falcon 9 missions in 2025, and 103 of them have been Starlink flights.

