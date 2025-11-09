SpaceX launches 29 Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast

SpaceX launched yet another batch of its Starlink broadband satellites early this morning (Nov. 9).
A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 29 Starlink spacecraft lifted off today at 3:10 a.m. EST (0810 GMT) from storied Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The rocket's first stage came back to Earth as planned about 8.5 minutes later, touching down in the Atlantic Ocean on the SpaceX drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas."
It was the 28th flight for this particular booster, which carries the designation 1069. The record is 31, which was set last month by Booster 1067 on a Starlink launch.
Meanwhile, the Falcon 9's upper stage continued hauling the 29 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit today, where they're scheduled to be deployed 64 minutes after launch.
The newcomers will join more than 8,800 operational satellites in the Starlink megaconstellation, by far the largest network of spacecraft ever assembled.
Many of them have gone up this year: SpaceX has now launched 143 Falcon 9 missions in 2025, and 103 of them have been Starlink flights.
