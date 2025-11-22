SpaceX launches Starlink satellites on its 150th Falcon 9 mission of the year

A time-lapse photograph captures a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites on its journey into low Earth orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

SpaceX reached another milestone with the launch of 29 more Starlink satellites for its broadband internet low Earth orbit constellation.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:53 a.m. EST (0753 GMT) on Saturday (Nov. 22). One hour and five minutes later, the Starlink satellite were deployed from the Falcon's upper stage.



"Falcon 9 completes its 150th launch of 2025," SpaceX posted to social media. "Deployment of 29 Starlink satellites confirmed."

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 Starlink satellites lifts off from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The Falcon 9's first stage (Booster B1080) returned for a ninth time to a successful landing and recovery, in this case on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to a SpaceX page about the mission.

The 29 Starlink satellites (Group 6-79) added to the SpaceX-owned network, which now numbers more than 9,000 active units out of the over 10,400 launched since 2019, according to satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.

In addition to being SpaceX's 150th Falcon 9 launch of this year, Saturday's mission was the 568th flight of the company's launch vehicle since 2010.