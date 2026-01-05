‘Space particle’ slams into Spain’s new communications satellite high above Earth

The fate of Spain's newest communications satellite is up in the air.

SpainSat NG-2 was the second military communications satellite launched for Spain last year. It was on its way to an operational location in geostationary orbit when it was struck by a "space particle," according to a Jan. 2 statement from Indra Group, the majority stakeholder of Hisdesat, which owns and operates the SpainSat NG-2 satellite on behalf of Spain’s Ministry of Defense.

SpainSat NG-2 launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Oct. 23. The satellite was meant to complete a secure communications constellation duo, but now may not get that chance.

SpainSat NG-1 also launched on a Falcon 9 , heading to orbit last January. The Airbus-built 2-billion-euro ($2.3 billion USD) pair of satellites was designed as an "advanced government communications system in Europe," according to Airbus . Since its launch in October, SpainSat NG-2 has been slowly making its way toward geostationary orbit, but its status since the collision remains unknown.

According to Indra Group, the space particle impact occurred at about 31,000 miles (50,000 kilometers) in altitude. That's higher than geostationary orbit, which lies 22,236 miles (35,786 km) above Earth .

"Hisdesat implemented a contingency plan to ensure that the Ministry of Defense and other clients are not affected," Indra Group said in the statement.

"The technical team is analyzing the available data to determine the extent of the damage," the statement continued. "If necessary, SpainSat NG-2 will be replaced as soon as possible."