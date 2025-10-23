Watch SpaceX launch its record-breaking 139th mission of the year today

SpaceX will launch its record-setting 139th mission of the year today (Oct. 23), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today, during a four-hour window that opens at 9:30 p.m. EDT (0130 GMT on Oct. 24).

SpaceX will stream the launch live via its website and X account beginning about 15 minutes before liftoff.

Today's launch will loft the second and final satellite for the Spainsat Next Generation (NG) constellation, which will provide "military-grade secure communications to the Spanish Armed Forces and its partners," according to SatNews .

SpaceX also launched the first Spainsat NG satellite, which lifted off atop a Falcon 9 this past January .

If all goes to plan today, the Falcon 9's upper stage will deploy the Spainsat NG-2 satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit about 36 minutes after liftoff.

The rocket's first stage, meanwhile, will not come back to Earth for a safe touchdown — a rarity these days for Falcon 9 missions. The booster is in expendable mode today "due to the additional performance required to deliver this payload to orbit," SpaceX wrote in a mission description .

This mission will be the 22nd for this booster, the company added.

Today's launch will be the 139th of 2025 for SpaceX, setting a new mark for the company. So far this year, SpaceX has conducted 133 Falcon 9 missions — also a record — and five suborbital test flights of its Starship megarocket.