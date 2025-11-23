SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites on new Falcon 9 rocket from California

A stack of 28 Starlink satellites are seen in low Earth orbit, ready to be deployed, after launching on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

SpaceX introduced a new Falcon 9 rocket into its fleet on Sunday (Nov. 23), with he launch of 28 satellites for its Starlink megaconstellation in low Earth orbit.

The launch, from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, took place on Sunday at 3:48 a.m. EST (0848 GMT or 12:48 a.m. PST local time). The Starlink satellites were successfully deployed one hour and 19 minutes into the flight.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 28 Starlink satellites launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

In the interim, the Falcon 9's first stage, Booster 1100 (B1100) made its first touchdown on a drone ship, "Of Course I Still Love You," stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The landing occurred about eight and a half minutes after the rocket's launch, according to a page about the flight on the SpaceX website.

The Starlink satellites (Group 11-30) added to the more than 9,000 units that comprise the commercial broadband internet network.

Sunday's launch was the second Starlink mission in as many days, following a flight from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday. That liftoff had been SpaceX's 150th Falcon 9 launch of the year.