SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California on 160th Falcon 9 flight of the year (video)

The launch of a new batch of SpaceX Starlink satellites lit up the predawn sky in southern California today (Dec. 10) as the company marked its 160th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket this year.

Lifting off at 6:40 a.m. EST (1140 GMT or 3:40 a.m. PST local time) Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base 's Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), the 27 broadband internet satellites ( Group 15-11 ) were deployed into low Earth orbit just over an hour into the flight.

"Deployment of 27 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX officials posted to social media .

A new group of Starlink satellites are deployed into Earth orbit after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Dec. 10, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Previous Booster 1082 missions USSF-62 | OneWeb Launch 20 | NROL-145 | 14 Starlink missions

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket completed its 18th flight, landing back on the autonomous droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" positioned in the Pacific Ocean.

The Starlink megaconstellation now numbers more than 9,000 operational satellites , including the more than 3,000 launched just this year. The network provides access to the internet to areas around the world where there was no or sparse coverage, as well as enables WiFi access on commercial airliners and cell-to-satellite service on select providers.

Wednesday's launch was SpaceX's 165th overall launch of 2025 (including Starship test flights) and the 605th mission in the company's history.