SpaceX launches 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites for US government (video)

SpaceX lofted yet another batch of next-gen spy satellites for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) this morning (April 20).

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California's foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 8:29 a.m. EDT (1229 GMT; 5:29 a.m. local California time), on a mission the NRO called NROL-145.

NROL-145 was the 10th launch in support of NRO's "proliferated architecture," a new network consisting of many cost-effective small satellites rather than a few highly capable, but expensive, ones.

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket comes down for a landing on a ship at sea after launching the NROL-145 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on April 20, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

"Having hundreds of small satellites on orbit is invaluable to the NRO's mission," NRO Director Chris Scolese said in a press kit about the proliferated architecture network, which you can find here.

"They will provide greater revisit rates, increased coverage, more timely delivery of information — and ultimately help us deliver more of what our customers need even faster," Scolese added.

Everything appeared to go well today; the Falcon 9's first stage landed on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean about eight minutes after launch as planned. It was the 12th launch and touchdown for this particular booster, according to SpaceX.

SpaceX ended its livestream today just after booster landing, at the NRO's request; we got no views from the Falcon 9's upper stage or info about the payloads. That's not surprising; the NRO tends to be pretty tight-lipped about its spacecraft and their activities.

But the proliferated architecture craft are believed to be modified versions of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites, with some high-tech spy gear attached.

The first proliferated architecture mission launched in May 2024. All 10 of them have flown on Falcon 9 rockets from Vandenberg.