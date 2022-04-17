SpaceX launches US spy satellite, lands rocket in flawless Easter flight

SpaceX launched a clandestine spy satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and landed the returning rocket back on Earth today (April 17), acing a spaceflight twofer on Easter.

A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carrying the NROL-85 spacecraft lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California today at 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT; 6:13 a.m. local California time)

The SpaceX rocket's two stages separated about 2.5 minutes later. The first stage headed back to Earth, making a vertical touchdown at Vandenberg's Landing Zone 4 roughly eight minutes after launch in what may be the ultimate bunny hop on the Easter Sunday holiday. SpaceX ended its live webcast of the launch just after the Falcon 9 landing at the NRO's request due to the mission's classified nature.

This was the second landing for this particular booster, which also helped to loft the NROL-87 spacecraft, another NRO spy satellite, from Vandenberg on Feb. 2, according to a SpaceX mission description. Today's flight marked the first time that an NRO satellite has flown on a used rocket, NRO officials said.

"It also marks our 114th overall successful recovery of a first-stage booster," John Insprucker, SpaceX's principal integration engineer, said after the landing.

A used SpaceX Falcon rocket launches the classified NROL-85 spy satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The upper stage of the Falcon 9 that launched today, meanwhile, continued powering its way to orbit, where it will ultimately deploy the NROL-85 satellite. We're not sure exactly when or where that deployment will take place — no surprise, given who booked today's flight.

The NRO operates the United States' fleet of spy satellites and generally reveals few details about the activities and payloads of these craft. NROL-85 is no exception; the NRO's mission press kit devotes very few words to the satellite, describing it simply as "a national security payload designed, built and operated by NRO."

Image 1 of 2 SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket first stage stands atop its landing pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California after successfully launching the NROL-85 spy satellite into orbit on April 17, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 2 of 2 A stunning view of the Earth at dawn from space is seen in this still image from video taken by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket first stage during the launch of the NROL-85 spy satellite on April 17, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Today's launch was SpaceX's 14th of 2022 and its second in just over a week. On April 8, a Falcon 9 lofted Ax-1, the first-ever all-private crewed mission to the International Space Station. Ax-1's Dragon capsule is scheduled to depart the orbiting lab on April 19 and return to Earth with an ocean splashdown a day later.

And more SpaceX liftoffs are coming soon. A Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch a big batch of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites on April 21 from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, for example.

And on April 23, the company will launch the Crew-4 mission for NASA, sending four professional astronauts toward the orbiting lab for a lengthy stay. Crew-4 will lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, which is next door to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Mike Wall is the author of "Out There" (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook.