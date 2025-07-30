Powerful NISAR Earth-observing satellite loaded up for launch in India | Space photo of the day for July 30, 2025

The NISAR satellite sits in a clean room as it has its final preparations.

Satellites in low-Earth orbit play a key role in helping us study and understand our planet. Orbiting at altitudes usually between 100 and 1200 miles (160 and 2,000 kilometers), these satellites are close enough to capture high-resolution data while moving fast enough to scan multiple areas of Earth within a few hours to a few days.

Using these satellites, scientists can monitor natural phenomena like wildfires, storms, volcanoes, and more, as well as study the effects of climate change on hard-to-access places like the Artic or Antarctica.

What is it?

Adding to this constellation of satellites is the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite, a collaborative project between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization, which is designed to monitor changes on our planet in new detail. To do this, the satellite will use duel-frequency radar sensors.

Once deployed, NISAR will image nearly all of Earth's land and icy surfaces twice every 12 days, offering unprecedented detail into the many natural processes happening on our planet.

Where is it?

The NISAR satellite was encapsulated and had final preparations done in a cleanroom at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in India.

The NISAR satellite gets encapsulated as part of its journey into low-Earth orbit. (Image credit: NASA/JPL/ISRO)

Why is it amazing?

NISAR will provide scientists with valuable data as it monitors ice-sheet changes, sea-level rises, ecosystems shifts and more. According to NASA, the satellite will scan forests and wetlands and study both human-driven and natural changes to these environments.

With NISAR acting as another pair of eyes aimed at Earth, experts can better understand and help respond to the effects of global climate change.

On July 30th, the satellite, within its larger payload fairing capsule, will be launched into space via the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle. Once in space, the capsule will split in half, leaving the satellite to orbit the Earth on its own.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about the NISAR satellite as well as other Earth-orbiting satellites.