Double delivery: SpaceX sends Starlink satellites into orbit on launches from California and Florida

Falcon 9 rockets lifted off at 8:59 p.m. EST on Saturday (Feb. 14) and at 2:59 a.m. EST on Monday (Feb. 16).

SpaceX added a 53 satellites to its Starlink megaconstellation over the course of two launches in as many days.

Side-by-side photos of white and black rockets lifting off into the dark of night and their engine plumes lighting the surrounding area of their launch pads

SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets carrying Starlink satellites launched on Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, 2026 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, respectively. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX confirmed a successful deploy for both missions about an hour after their respective liftoffs.

Previous Booster 1081 missions

Crew-7 | CRS-29 | PACE | Transporter-10 | EarthCARE | NROL-186 | Transporter-13 | TRACERS | NROL-48 | COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM3 | 11 Starlink missions

The first stages from both Falcon 9 rockets landed safely on drone ships positioned in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. The touchdown on "Of Course I Still Love You" on Saturday marked the completion of Booster 1081's 22nd flight. Booster 1090, which landed on "A Shortfall of Gravitas," finished its 10th reuse.

Previous Booster 1090 missions

O3b mPOWER-E | Crew-10 | Bandwagon-3 | mPOWER-D | CRS-33 | 5 Starlink missions

The Starlink service provides broadband internet service to underserved areas around the world. The network, which now includes more than 9,600 active units, also enables cell-to-satellite and in-flight wifi on select providers.

Monday's launch was SpaceX's 19th Falcon 9 flight of the year and 602nd in history.