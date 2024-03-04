Watch SpaceX launch 53 satellites on Transporter-10 rideshare mission today (video)

SpaceX is set to launch a big batch of satellites for a variety of private customers today.

The company's Transporter-10 mission is scheduled to liftoff at 5:05 p.m. ET (2205 GMT) on Monday (March 4) from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. If today's launch is delayed, a backup opportunity is scheduled for the same time on Tuesday (March 5).

Today's launch will send 53 payloads into orbit including True Anomaly's Jackal spacecraft, a wide range of cubesats and nanosats, and the Aires satellite built by spacecraft-manufacturer Apex which will carry multiple payloads itself.

Related: SpaceX launches 90 payloads into orbit on 'rideshare' mission

SpaceX launches the Transporter-2 rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on June 30, 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Today's launch will be SpaceX's 20th Falcon 9 launch of 2024. The company has said it plans to launch 144 times this year.

In addition, should SpaceX land its first stage booster at Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as planned today, it will mark the company's 280th successful booster landing overall and 205th consecutive such landing. Landing should occur around 7.5 minutes after liftoff.

Transporter-10 is what is known as a rideshare mission, meaning it will carry multiple smaller payloads for a large number of customers. These launches offer a convenient and more affordable way for private companies to place satellites into orbit without the needing to wait and "tag along" on the launch of a larger spacecraft. The mission will be SpaceX's tenth rideshare mission to date.

Various payloads of the Transporter-10 rideshare mission being encapsulated into the Falcon 9 payload fairing. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Due to the large number of payloads, today's launch will feature multiple deployment events from different orbits. The first deployment is expected to occur around 53 minutes into the flight, shortly after the rocket's second stage Merlin vacuum engine cuts off.

The mission will be the fifth flight of SpaceX's B1081 Falcon 9 booster. The first stage booster has previously launched the international Crew-7 astronaut mission, the CRS-29 cargo flight to the ISS, a batch of Starlink satellites and NASA's ocean-watching PACE satellite.