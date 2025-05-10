SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Starlink satellites from California, lands on ship at sea

News
By published

It was the first of five potential Starlink launches between today (May 9) and Monday (May 12).

a black and white rocket rises off a launch pad into a blue sky
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 26 Starlink satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on May 9, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX kicked off a potentially busy weekend with the launch of a batch of Starlink satellites this evening (May 9) from California.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched SpaceX's Starlink 15-3 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 8:19 p.m. EDT (5:19 p.m. local time; 0019 GMT on May 10).

The stack of 26 Starlink satellites began their journey into low Earth orbit (LEO) aboard a Falcon 9 first-stage booster designated B1081. This was the 14th launch of B1081, which has supported six previous Starlink missions.

Booster 1081 missions

Crew-7 | CRS-29 | PACE | Transporter-10 | EarthCARE | NROL-186 | Transporter-13 | 6 Starlink missions

The booster's nine Merlin engines cut off approximately 2.5 minutes into flight, followed in short order by the separation of B1081 from the rocket's upper stage.

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the booster landed safely on SpaceX's Of Course I Still Love You drone ship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The rocket's upper stage continued toward LEO with the 26 Starlink satellites; it's expected to release them from the rocket's payload adapter about one hour into flight. Each satellite will maneuver into more specific orbits to within the Starlink megaconstellation over the next few days.

an illustration of a rocket launching on an arcing trajectory and then landing upright on a flat barge

Graphic showing the general outline for SpaceX's rocket landing on a droneship at sea. (Image credit: SpaceX)
Related stories:

SpaceX: Facts about Elon Musk's private spaceflight company

Starlink satellites: Facts, tracking and impact on astronomy

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 Starlink satellites on record-setting 26th flight (video, photos)

SpaceX's Starlink network consists of more than 7,000 operational satellites and counting. As a whole, they operate in a lattice that blankets nearly all of the planet, save for the poles. Starlink offers users a high-speed internet connection from anywhere (other than the poles) customers are able to point their Starlink receiver toward the sky.

Tonight's launch was SpaceX's 54th Falcon 9 mission of 2025 and 56th liftoff so far this year. The other two missions involved Starship, SpaceX's next-generation super-heavy-lift rocket. The company is gearing up for another Starship test flight — the vehicle's ninth overall — in the coming weeks.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about launches spacecraft

US military taps Rocket Lab’s new Neutron launcher for ‘point to point’ cargo test flight in 2026

Failed Soviet Venus probe Kosmos 482 is expected to fall to Earth tonight, but when and where? Here's what we know

AI-dubbed Swedish sci-fi movie 'Watch the Skies' came about after the director had coffee and tarts with a local UFO chaser group (interview)
See more latest
Most Popular
a group of six people posed at a UFO investigating society
AI-dubbed Swedish sci-fi movie 'Watch the Skies' came about after the director had coffee and tarts with a local UFO chaser group (interview)
The logo of NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
President Trump nominates former Air Force colonel Matt Anderson to be NASA's deputy chief
A hazy yellow dot in the center of a dark patch of space. Other colorful dots are around as well.
Doomed star circling supermassive black hole could be ripped apart in less than 6 years
a clam-shell rocket fuselage stands on supports outside a warehouse.
US military taps Rocket Lab’s new Neutron launcher for ‘point to point’ cargo test flight in 2026
A person stood on a platform with a large, nearby star behind them.
We finally have a release date for 'Foundation' season 3 on Apple TV+, thanks to this first-look trailer (video)
a spiral of gas and dust circle and are lit by a sold bright center
Face to face with a galaxy | Space photo of the day for May 9, 2025
A full moon is pictured through the leaves of a Jasmine plant.
Full 'Flower Moon' 2025 blooms on May 12: Here's where to look
a bright white dot near the center of an orange cloud of light on a black background
Hubble Telescope sees wandering black hole slurping up stellar spaghetti
Artist&#039;s illustration of a superstorm erupting from the sun.
The US isn't prepared for a big solar storm, exercise finds
Woman using a solar telescope to look at the sun safely
Best solar telescopes 2025: Safely observe sun spots and solar eclipses