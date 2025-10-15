The largest ocean waves were recorded by the SWOT satellite.

Satellites recorded the largest ocean swells ever seen from space, highlighting how massive waves can act as storm "messengers," carrying a storm's power across entire oceans.

Observations from the Surface Water and Ocean Topography ( SWOT ) mission allowed scientists to track waves born from powerful storms. These waves, driven by wind, generate swells that carry destructive energy to faraway shores — even if the storm itself never makes landfall.

Using SWOT's wide-swath imaging with radar altimetry data from Earth-observing satellites including SARAL, Jason-3, Copernicus Sentinel-3A and -3B, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, CryoSat and CFOSAT, researchers were able to create a global picture of how storm waves move, merge and evolve as they spread outward across the planet, according to a statement from the European Space Agency (ESA).

One storm in particular — Storm Eddie, which formed over the North Pacific in December 2024 — served as a natural laboratory for the study. During the peak of the storm, satellites observed open-ocean waves reaching nearly 65 feet (20 meters), or roughly the height of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Those are the highest ever measured from space.

A model showing the wave height for the recent Storm Hercules. (Image credit: ESA/Planetary Visions)

Over the following two weeks, those swells traveled more than 15,000 miles (24,000 kilometers), crossing the Drake Passage and entering the tropical Atlantic . Although the storm never made landfall, its waves reached distant coasts with surprising force, powerful enough in some cases to cause erosion and flooding.

Therefore, the ocean surface acts as a "messenger," the researchers said. By measuring the time between crests of large swells, also known as wave period, researchers are able to estimate a storm's size and strength. For example, a 20-second period means a large wave arrives every 20 seconds.

The study also revealed that shorter, high-energy storm waves — not just long, slow swells — carry much of the ocean's transported energy, challenging long-held assumptions about how wave power is distributed. That insight will help scientists refine global wave models and better protect coastal communities from related hazards.

