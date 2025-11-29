Save over 60% on Disney Plus (and Hulu!) this Black Friday for the best vintage Disney space films

Disney Plus and Hulu are bundled for over 60% off in this Black Friday streaming deal, so you can stream all the vintage Disney and National Geographic space documentaries you want.

three posters for space documentaries in a collage
(Image credit: Disney Plus)

If you're like me, then you probably love a great vintage sci-fi film or space documentary, with some of my favorites hidden in the archives of Disney Plus and right now is a great time to dive in since you can get both Disney Plus and Hule for over 60% off for the first year.

Save nearly 62% on Disney+ and Hulu for 12 months, now just $4.99 a month.

Disney Plus And Hulu bundle (with ads)
Save 62%
Disney Plus And Hulu bundle (with ads): was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney+

Save big with one of the best Black Friday streaming deals around, as Disney Plus and Hulu are over 60% off for 12 months. Stream major space films like The Space Race, Mars: Inside SpaceX and several National Geographic documentaries.

Note: This deal expires on December 1, and the price will auto-renew at $12.99 a month after a year.

View Deal
Tariq Malik, Space.com Managing Editor
Tariq has over 20 years covering space exploration news and entertainment.
Tariq Malik

Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com based out of our New York City office and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment.