If you're like me, then you probably love a great vintage sci-fi film or space documentary, with some of my favorites hidden in the archives of Disney Plus and right now is a great time to dive in since you can get both Disney Plus and Hule for over 60% off for the first year.

Save nearly 62% on Disney+ and Hulu for 12 months, now just $4.99 a month.

Disney Plus and Hulu are two of my go-to streaming services to find my space fix (Disney has Star Wars and Avatar films, while Hulu has Futurama and the Alien franchise is on Hulu), but there's a lot more there if you know where to look. The classic 1955 Man in Space special, for example, is hosted by Walt Disney and Wernher von Braun, and don't get me started on the classic film The Black Hole from 1979, which I've loved since I was a kid.