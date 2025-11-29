Save over 60% on Disney Plus (and Hulu!) this Black Friday for the best vintage Disney space films
If you're like me, then you probably love a great vintage sci-fi film or space documentary, with some of my favorites hidden in the archives of Disney Plus and right now is a great time to dive in since you can get both Disney Plus and Hule for over 60% off for the first year.
Disney Plus and Hulu are two of my go-to streaming services to find my space fix (Disney has Star Wars and Avatar films, while Hulu has Futurama and the Alien franchise is on Hulu), but there's a lot more there if you know where to look. The classic 1955 Man in Space special, for example, is hosted by Walt Disney and Wernher von Braun, and don't get me started on the classic film The Black Hole from 1979, which I've loved since I was a kid.
Note: This deal expires on December 1, and the price will auto-renew at $12.99 a month after a year.
