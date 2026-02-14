7 love-struck sci-fi TV series to snuggle up with on Valentine's Day

Watch your back! Cupid will be on the prowl this Valentine's Day weekend, hunting down potential targets to unleash a volley of amorous arrows onto unsuspecting mortals. Our modern candy and roses-centric celebration of Valentine's Day has deep roots that date back to the ancient pagan fertility festival of Lupercalia. These days it's a much tamer affair with red-and-pink greeting cards and over-priced flowers instead of ritual sacrifices providing the celebration's dominant crimson-hued colors.

In honor of this chocolate-dipped occasion, we've gathered a sentimental collection of science fiction television series to binge on Saturday that include UFOs, time-travelers, sentient spaceships , caped superheroes, mental telepathy, alien love, and futuristic matchmaking.

So find a warm body and get intimate with these seven sci-fi TV series sure to heat up the holiday!

"Roswell" (1999-2002)

This engaging show ran for three seasons, the first two on the The WB and the final outing on UPN. It centered around the young lives and romantic entanglements of Tabasco sauce-loving aliens Max, Isabel, and Michael who are survivors of the infamous 1947 Roswell UFO Incident. They're intermingling in plain sight with local humans Liz, Maria, and Alex all living in Roswell, New Mexico.

Tess, a fourth alien from the planet Antar, is revealed to be part of the Royal Four which are alien-human hybrids who’ve fled their planet years ago and hope to return again someday. Lots of time-travel, mind-melding, skin-shedding, clones, and dream invasion episodes to blend in with the cross-species relationships and typical high school melodrama.

"Sense8" (2015-2018)

Lana and Lilly Wachowski of "The Matrix" fame with "Babylon 5's" J. Michael Straczynski created this compelling paranormal sci-fi show for Neflix that ran 24 episodes. It revolves around eight strangers from different regions of the globe who shockingly discover that they’re all psychically-linked humans known as sensates. These special beings unite to try and discover their true evolutionary purpose while being watched and hunted by a dark group called the Whispers.

The edgy series lasted two seasons and took on some hot topics like identity, gender, sexuality, conformity and the notion of empathy as an evolving construct of humanity. Plus plenty of love couplings between the characters of Kala and Wolfgang, Nomi and Amanita, and Lito and Hernando!

"Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" (1993-1997)

This was the refreshing TV show that breathed new life into the Superman franchise and is still fondly remembered by an entire generation that grew up watching the Man of Steel and Lois Lane's blossoming love relationship in Metropolis. Dean Cain and Terry Hatcher as the titular couple have a wonderful palpable chemistry in this charming series that ran on ABC for four seasons covering a total of 88 episodes.

It's got all the classic Superman mythology beginning with the Last Son of Krypton arriving to work at the Daily Planet as mild-mannered Clark Kent plus a deliciously sinister John Shea as Lex Luthor in the premiere season. Its later high-flying years were sprinkl