Ah, the nostalgic nineties, that notorious decade that's now being strip-mined for its influential music, funky fashion, dance moves, comics, movies, and television. Now officially branded as “classic,” this colorful time period is often remembered for some embarrassing pop culture touchstones like flannel shirts, fanny packs, and that blonde-maned man-model, Fabio.

But Hollywood also had a serious appetite for science fiction in the ‘90s, and imaginative TV projects surged onto the airwaves to satisfy discriminating audiences weaned on " Star Trek " and " Star Wars ." The result was some of the best sci-fi shows ever created.

Don't believe us? Check out our list of the 10 best sci-fi TV shows of the 1990s below and tell us it isn't just non-stop bangers. There's a wealth of material available to viewers that still holds a cherished place in our geeky little hearts today.

10. Earth: Final Conflict

Original Air Dates: 1997-2002 | Seasons: 5 | Cast: Kevin Kilner, Lisa Howard, Von Flores

Didn't your mother tell you to be wary of extraterrestrials bearing benevolent gifts? Of course she did, and this sci-fi series posthumously conceived from creative material developed by "Star Trek's" Gene Roddenberry explains why that old adage is so vital to adhere to.

Set in the not-so-distant future, an alien race called the Taelons has integrated into Earthly life as a regular part of Earth culture. Welcomed by Humankind, the advanced visitors bring beneficial technologies to our planet that wipe out starvation, war, and disease.

But, as you might expect, these "Companions" have some devious motives behind their seemingly harmless arrival, and a resistance movement forms to reveal their true intentions. Its tonal trajectory might have wavered over the waning years, but the impressive worldbuilding kept the series running on ample creative juice thanks to major efforts by Roddenberry's surviving wife, Majel Barrett-Roddenberry.

9. Sliders

Original Air Dates: 1995-2000 | Seasons: 5 | Cast: Jerry O'Connell, Cleavant Derricks, Sabrina Lloyd

Sliders stars Jerry O'Connell as a scientific genius who creates a wormhole technology that allows him and his buddies to hop between parallel dimensions. The show ran for three seasons on Fox before it was dropped and picked up by the Sci-Fi Channel for its final two outings.

This likable gang of wayward explorers gets stuck in the multiverse and, in pure "Quantum Leap" fashion, jumps around fractured universes and alternative timelines. Each of these strange new existences is explored to its fullest, and while subsequent seasons had their share of hits and misses, there were some real highlights across the five-season run.

What highlights, you ask? How about "Doctor Who"-styled plots packed with dinosaurs, Egyptian America, Elvis alive, a doomsday asteroid, and many corporate spoofs. "Sliders" is a highly enjoyable series that seems to have “slid” under the radar for years, but it's still worth checking out to this day.

8. 3rd Rock From the Sun

Original Air Dates: 1996-2001 | Seasons: 6 | Cast: John Lithgow, Kristen Johnston, French Stewart

We just couldn't resist adding this to our list of the decade's best. Aliens marooned on Earth and trying to fit into American society is one of the most prevalent sci-fi tropes, and it’s executed perfectly here.

NBC’s "3rd Rock From the Sun" is equal parts "The Coneheads" and "Mork and Mindy" in its light tone and silly parody of Earth-bound life in suburban United States. This expeditionary group of four aliens masquerading as a human family is delivered to the fictional town of Rutherford, Ohio, to report back on day-to-day life as it exists on the third planet from the sun.

Fronted by memorable performances from John Lithgow, Jane Curtin, and French Stewart, the make-believe family experiences the crazy culture and customs of Earth in each episode, leading to a multitude of humorous situations. And who could forget "Star Trek" legend William Shatner's turn as the Big Giant Head!