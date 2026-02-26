Mars and Earth look set for war in the 1st full 'For All Mankind' season 5 trailer (video)

For All Mankind — Season 5 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

NASA's colossal Space Launch System (SLS) rocket might have crawled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Florida's Kennedy Space Center yesterday for repairs, delaying the Artemis 2 mission by at least a month, but one space-based endeavor that's go for launch in March is Apple TV's " For All Mankind ", as the full Season 5 trailer reveals.

It's the year 2012 in the newest 10-episode offering which kicks off March 27, 2026, and a heated rivalry is brewing between Earth and Mars that is quickly bubbling over into interplanetary violence.

Apple TV's exceptional alternative history sci-fi series has been steadily fortifying its fanbase since debuting back in 2019, and has attracted even more acolytes as NASA is preparing to return to the moon after 53 years since Apollo 17 came home back in December of 1972.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

According to the official synopsis, "Season five of 'For All Mankind' picks up in the 2010s, years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home."

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, "For All Mankind" will feature a few new faces including Mireille Enos, who will portray an agent of the Red Planet's Peacekeeper Security Force named Celia Boyd. Bad blood is creating a defiant "The Expanse"-like rift with Earth and Mars, causing social and economic unrest and it’s only a matter of time before a full-blown rebellion erupts.

Joel Kinnaman reprises his role as famed ex-astronaut Ed Bowman, now a salty octogenarian. He’s joined by return cast members Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt. Added series regulars include Costa Ronin ("Homeland"), Sean Kaufman ("The Summer I Turned Pretty"), Ruby Cruz ("Bottoms"), and Ines Asserson ("Royalteen").

"Mars is Ours!" "For All Mankind" Season 5 returns on March 27. (Image credit: Apple TV)

For more upcoming small-screen sci-fi shows, check out our comprehensive list of upcoming sci-fi shows .

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, all four previous seasons of "For All Mankind" are currently available to stream on Apple TV, so if you’ve not discovered this provocative space-based show yet, now’s your ideal time to fuel up before its March 27 launch.

Showrunners Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi will executive produce in collaboration with Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein.