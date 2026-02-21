This Week In Space podcast: Episode 198 — A Dragonfly on Titan
Inside the Dragonfly Mission
On Episode 198 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik talk with Principal Investigator Dr. Elizabeth "Zibi" Turtle about the Dragonfly mission, its origins, progress and what to expect in the coming years.
One of the most exciting missions to ever journey to the outer solar system has the be the Dragonfly multi-rotor helicopter that will head to Saturn's moon Titan in 2028. The car-sized probe will arrive at that strange, frozen world in 2034, descending into the soupy, smoggy atmosphere and then taking flight before it even touches the ground!
Dr. Turtle took us through a narrated tour of the surface of Titan, with its hydrocarbon sand dunes and methane seas. The Dragonfly mission will be an adventure of a lifetime!
Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-space.
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Space news of the week
- NASA just fueled up its Artemis 2 moon rocket in 2nd critical test. Was it a success? (It sure looked like it.)
- 'We almost did have a really terrible day.' NASA now says Boeing's 1st Starliner astronaut flight was a 'Type A mishap'
- NASA’s Perseverance Now Autonomously Pinpoints Its Location on Mars
- Dr. Elizabeth Turtle
- Flights of Exploration Across Saturn's Moon Titan
- Dragonfly - NASA
- What Is Dragonfly?
- NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Mystery Lakes on Saturn's Moon Titan
- Titan Touchdown
- A Flight Over the Surface of Saturn's Moon Titan
About This Week In Space
This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?
Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.
Rod Pyle is an author, journalist, television producer and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine. He has written 18 books on space history, exploration, and development, including Space 2.0, Innovation the NASA Way, Interplanetary Robots, Blueprint for a Battlestar, Amazing Stories of the Space Age, First On the Moon, and Destination Mars
In a previous life, Rod produced numerous documentaries and short films for The History Channel, Discovery Communications, and Disney. He also worked in visual effects on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and the Battlestar Galactica reboot, as well as various sci-fi TV pilots. His most recent TV credit was with the NatGeo documentary on Tom Wolfe's iconic book The Right Stuff.