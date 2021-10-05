International Space Station: Live updates

Live
The International Space Station has been orbiting Earth since 1998, serving as a research platform for NASA astronauts and its international partners: the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).
Typically, six or seven astronauts (or cosmonauts) inhabits the International Space Station at any given time, although the orbiting laboratory has accommodated up to 13 crewmembers before. Most astronauts spend six months at the orbiting lab, though occasionally a crewmember has remained in orbit for up to a year.
Expedition 65, the 65th and current long-duration mission to the International Space Station, began in April 2021. Here we'll provide live updates on what the Expedition 65 crew has been up to, from visiting vehicles to spacewalks and more.
LIFTOFF! Russian film crew launches to space station
Liftoff! The Soyuz rocket carrying a Russian film crew to the International Space Station lifted off on time at 4:55 a.m. EDT (0855 GMT).
Russian film crew before launch
Here are a few views of the Soyuz MS-18 crew taken in the hours before launch. NASA TV is showcasing their pre-flight activities with a series of video clips as we near the T-10 minute mark for launch.
Russia launching film crew to International Space Station
Russia is counting down to launching the world's first film crew to the International Space Station on a Soyuz spacecraft. Liftoff is set for 4:55 a.m. EDT (0855 GMT) from Launch Site 31 at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.
The Soyuz is carrying Russian actress Yulia Perselid and director Klim Shipenko alongside veteran cosmonaut Anton Shklaperov. Perselid and Shipenko will spend 12 days in space filming scenes for a feature film called "The Challenge" while Shklaperov will begin a months-long stay on the space station.
The trio are currently tucked inside their Soyuz spacecraft and rocket as they await launch.
