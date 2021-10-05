International Space Station: Live updates

The International Space Station has been orbiting Earth since 1998, serving as a research platform for NASA astronauts and its international partners: the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Typically, six or seven astronauts (or cosmonauts) inhabits the International Space Station at any given time, although the orbiting laboratory has accommodated up to 13 crewmembers before. Most astronauts spend six months at the orbiting lab, though occasionally a crewmember has remained in orbit for up to a year.

Expedition 65, the 65th and current long-duration mission to the International Space Station, began in April 2021. Here we'll provide live updates on what the Expedition 65 crew has been up to, from visiting vehicles to spacewalks and more.