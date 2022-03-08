Russia's Ukraine invasion and space impacts: Live updates

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war whose impact has stretched into space, with satellites providing internet and intel and longstanding international relations in outer space shifting rapidly.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has received harsh criticism internationally from world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden. With this invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin "has put himself on the wrong side of history," leaders of a G7 meeting said in a joint statement on the day of the invasion, according to CNN.

For decades, the U.S. and Russia have collaborated in space. From the 1975 Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, which took place mid-Cold War, to the continued partnership in the International Space Station program, the two nations have worked together in space amidst political upheaval on Earth. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked backlash among Russia's space agency partners and is challenging that cooperative spirit. Space.com is sharing live updates about the war in Ukraine and Russia's changing relations in space here.

