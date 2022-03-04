(Image credit: Capella Space)

Russian military forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 and have been carrying out deadly attacks across the country ever since. See satellite images of the buildup to Russia's invasion and the resulting destruction in this Space.com gallery.

In the radar image above, taken by U.S. Earth-observation company Capella Space, Russian troops are seen assembling near the collapsed Chernobyl nuclear power plant close to the borders of Ukraine, shortly after the invasion on Feb. 24.

