Satellite images spot Russian artillery firing on Kyiv, Ukraine

New satellite views from space show the Russian military moving towards Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday (March 11), including images of a battalion firing upon the besieged capital.
Muzzle flashes and smoke are visible in some of the satellite images obtained by Maxar's WorldView-2 satellite, which has been watching the invasion of Ukraine by Russia since Feb. 24 and producing high-above views of the conflict.
Russia has faced international condemnation and sanctions for its actions, especially in the space sector, where many partnerships have dissolved or frayed.
The heavy bombardment from Russia is "a war of annihilation" upon Ukraine, the besieged country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a New York Times report Saturday (March 12).
Firing is particularly heavy in the suburbs of the capital, Kyiv, which has been fighting off troops for three weeks; shelling was particularly intense in Irpin and Bucha on the northwest rim of the capital, the Times said.
However, Ukraine's military reported that is has been able to stop the Russian advance, inducing "heavy losses in manpower and equipment." While the Times could not directly verify Ukraine's claim, military experts and the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for the Study of War think tank have produced similar analyses, the Times said.
WorldView-2, in line with local reports from the Times, shows evidence of homes and other buildings set on fire by the military activity. Impact craters and other damage are visible in satellite images from Moschun and Chernihiv, which are northwest and northeast of Kyiv respectively.
A notorious 40-mile (64-km) convoy seen northwest of Kyiv in recent days appears to be dispersing and moving to other areas, the fresh photos show, as the Times reported ground forces in Ukraine sending anti-tank missiles towards the group. The photos also show the effects of recent attacks on the Chernobyl nuclear power facility and Antonov Airport, and cars filled with people fleeing Kyiv.
The United Nations estimates more than 2.5 million refugees are in neighboring countries, with 1.85 million "internally displaced" within Ukraine and 12.65 million "directly affected by the conflict." Ukraine's estimated 2021 population is 43.7 million, according to the CIA Factbook.
