SpaceX launch from California marks 2nd Starlink mission in 24 hours

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carryign 24 Starlink satellites launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday, July 27 (Saturday, JUly 26 local time), 2025.

SpaceX launched 24 more Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit early Sunday morning (July 27), on the company's second flight in less than 24 hours dedicated to growing its megaconstellation.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 12:31 a.m. EDT (0431 GMT or 9:31 p.m. PDT local on July 26) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The flight marked the 19th flight for the Falcon's first stage (B1075), which successfully landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship positioned in the Pacific Ocean.

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket fires one of its nine engines to land atop an ocean-based droneship in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, July 27 (Saturday, JUly 26 local time), 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Booster 1075 missions SDA-0A | SARah-2 | Transporter-11 | 15 Starlink missions

The rocket's upper stage propelled the Starlink satellites into space and was on track on deploy the group (no. 17-2) about an hour after leaving the ground.

The two dispatches in 24 hours increased the total number of active Starlink units in orbit to 8,032, according to satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.

Sunday morning's launch marked SpaceX's 95th mission of 2025, 92 of which were on Falcon 9 rockets. It was the company's 520th completed mission since 2008.