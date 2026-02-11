SpaceX Falcon 9 deploys 25 Starlink satellites after California launch

Lift off occurred at 12:11 p.m. EST on Wednesday (Feb. 11).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 25 Starlink satellites launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

For the third time this month and 12th since the start of the year, SpaceX has expanded its Starlink network with a new batch of low Earth orbit satellites.

On Wednesday (Feb. 11), the commercial spaceflight company sent 25 more of its broadband internet relay units into space. The launch, on a Falcon 9 rocket, began at 12:11 p.m. EST (1711 GMT or 9:11 a.m. PDT local time) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Previous Booster B1100 launches

NROL-105 | 1 Starlink mission

The flight's first stage booster, B1100, performed as expected. It completed its third launch with a propulsive landing on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" positioned in the Pacific Ocean.

The Starlink service offers access to internet where connectively is sparse or non-existent. It also powers direct cell-to-satellite calls on select providers and in-flight wifi on some airlines, including United, which advertised the offering during this past Sunday's Super Bowl LX.

