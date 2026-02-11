SpaceX Falcon 9 deploys 25 Starlink satellites after California launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 25 Starlink satellites launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.

For the third time this month and 12th since the start of the year, SpaceX has expanded its Starlink network with a new batch of low Earth orbit satellites.

On Wednesday (Feb. 11), the commercial spaceflight company sent 25 more of its broadband internet relay units into space. The launch, on a Falcon 9 rocket, began at 12:11 p.m. EST (1711 GMT or 9:11 a.m. PDT local time) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

About an hour later, SpaceX confirmed the latest additions (Group 17-34) to its 9,600+ megaconstellation had been successfully deployed.

Previous Booster B1100 launches NROL-105 | 1 Starlink mission

The flight's first stage booster, B1100, performed as expected. It completed its third launch with a propulsive landing on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" positioned in the Pacific Ocean.

The Starlink service offers access to internet where connectively is sparse or non-existent. It also powers direct cell-to-satellite calls on select providers and in-flight wifi on some airlines, including United, which advertised the offering during this past Sunday's Super Bowl LX.