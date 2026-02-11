SpaceX Falcon 9 deploys 25 Starlink satellites after California launch
Lift off occurred at 12:11 p.m. EST on Wednesday (Feb. 11).
For the third time this month and 12th since the start of the year, SpaceX has expanded its Starlink network with a new batch of low Earth orbit satellites.
On Wednesday (Feb. 11), the commercial spaceflight company sent 25 more of its broadband internet relay units into space. The launch, on a Falcon 9 rocket, began at 12:11 p.m. EST (1711 GMT or 9:11 a.m. PDT local time) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
About an hour later, SpaceX confirmed the latest additions (Group 17-34) to its 9,600+ megaconstellation had been successfully deployed.
NROL-105 | 1 Starlink mission
The flight's first stage booster, B1100, performed as expected. It completed its third launch with a propulsive landing on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" positioned in the Pacific Ocean.
The Starlink service offers access to internet where connectively is sparse or non-existent. It also powers direct cell-to-satellite calls on select providers and in-flight wifi on some airlines, including United, which advertised the offering during this past Sunday's Super Bowl LX.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.
In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.