Starlink satellites lift off on SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying 29 Starlink satellites lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.

SpaceX added 29 more Starlink satellites to its low Earth orbit megaconstellation today (Jan. 14).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the broadband internet relay units launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday. The rocket reached its preliminary orbit about nine minutes after the 1:08 p.m. EST (1808 GMT) liftoff.



The Falcon 9's upper stage was on track to deploy the Starlink satellites (Group 6-98) about an hour into the flight.

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket touches down on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Meanwhile, the rocket's first stage (B1085) completed its 13th flight by performing a propulsive landing on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which was stationed in Atlantic Ocean.

The additional satellites continue to grow the Starlink service's coverage, providing access to the internet in underserved areas. The network has nearly 9,500 active units, according to tracker Jonathan McDowell.



Wednesday's launch was SpaceX's sixth mission of 2026.