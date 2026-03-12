Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket reaches orbit on 1st launch since explosive accidents last year (video)

Click for next article

Texas-based Firefly Aerospace is celebrating today (March 11) after successfully launching its Alpha rocket for the first time in nearly a year.

Today's mission, called "Stairway to Seven," was the seventh flight for Alpha, which suffered two major mishaps during 2025. The first occurred during the "Message in a Booster" mission last April, which carried a technology-demonstrating satellite for Lockheed Martin but failed to deliver it to orbit after an anomaly occurred during stage separation.

Then, last September, an Alpha first stage exploded on the stand during prelaunch tests for "Stairway to Seven." This mishap added months to the mission development timeline as the company investigated a cause and got another booster ready for flight.

Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket launches on the "Stairway to Seven" mission on March 11, 2026. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace/NASASpaceflight)

The test-stand explosion was eventually traced to "a process error during stage one integration that resulted in a minute hydrocarbon contamination," according to a Firefly update in November , which ruled out a design flaw in the rocket and cleared its path back to the launch pad.

Nevertheless, Firefly changed "Stairway to Seven." The company reframed it as a test flight, taking off the original payload (another Lockheed Martin satellite) and focusing on achieving "nominal first and second stage performance," according to a mission description .

"Stairway to Seven" took to this skies this evening (March 11) from Space Launch Complex-2 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, with liftoff at 8:50 p.m. ET (0050 GMT on March 12).

At approximately 2 minutes, 40 seconds into flight, Alpha successfully executed first-stage separation, jettisoning its main booster as the rocket's upper stage continued powering its way to orbit.

Following fairing ejection about 30 seconds later, Alpha cut off its upper-stage engine about 8 minutes after liftoff and reached orbit as planned, 151 miles (243 kilometers) above Earth.

The "Stairway to Seven" mission patch. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace)

Having now successfully climbed the "Stairway to Seven," Firefly will retire Alpha's Block I configuration, as it continues upgrading the launch vehicle to enhance its capabilities.

More than just a requalification flight, Firefly says Alpha's seventh launch served to "test and validate key systems ahead of Firefly’s Block II configuration," which is slated to debut on Flight 8.

Alpha Block II will stand about 7 feet (2.13 meters) taller than its 96.7-foot-tall (29.6-m) predecessor and will feature upgraded avionics and power systems, as well as improved thermal protections.