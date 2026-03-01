Watch Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket return to flight today after 10-month grounding

Alpha Flight 7 "Stairway To Seven" - YouTube Watch On

Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket will return to flight today (March 1) after a 10-month-long grounding, and you can watch the action live.

Alpha is scheduled to launch from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base today during a two-hour window that opens at 7:50 p.m. EST (4:50 p.m. local California time; 0050 GMT on March 2), on a mission Firefly calls "Stairway to Seven."

Firefly will stream the launch live with its partner NASASpaceflight. Space.com will carry the feed as well, if the Texas-based company makes it available.

Firefly Aerospace rolls its Alpha rocket to the pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California for the "Stairway to Seven" launch, which is planned for March 1, 2026. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace via X)

As its name suggests, "Stairway to Seven" will be the seventh liftoff to date for the two-stage, 96.7-foot-tall (29.6-meter-tall) Alpha.

The sixth, called "Message in a Booster," launched on April 29 of last year, carrying a prototype satellite for aerospace giant Lockheed Martin. Things didn't go according to plan, however. Alpha's first-stage booster broke apart just after stage separation, generating a pressure wave that affected the upper stage's thrust. As a result, the upper stage ran out of propellant shortly before reaching its target deployment orbit, and the payload was lost .

On Aug. 26, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration cleared Alpha to return to flight. But a month later, the booster slated to fly on "Stairway to Seven" exploded during a test at Firefly's facility in Briggs, Texas, causing further delays.

"Stairway to Seven" won't carry any operational payloads. Rather, it will serve "as a test flight, with the primary goal to achieve nominal first and second stage performance," Firefly wrote in a mission description .

It will also be the final flight of Alpha's Block I configuration.

"Flight 7 will test and validate key systems ahead of Firefly’s Block II configuration upgrade on Flight 8 that's designed to enhance reliability and manufacturability across the vehicle," Firefly wrote in the mission description. "The Block II configuration includes a 7-foot increase to Alpha’s length, consolidated batteries and avionics built in house, an enhanced thermal protection system and stronger carbon composite structures built with automated machinery."