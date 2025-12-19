Watch South Korean startup Innospace attempt its 1st-ever orbital launch today

Liftoff of Innospace's Spaceward mission is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET today (Dec. 19).

South Korean startup Innospace is set to attempt its first orbital launch today (Dec. 19), and you can watch the action live.

aerial shot of 100 or so people standing in front of a white rocket that&#039;s lying on its side with the south korean flag on the left and the brazilian flag on the right

Innospace team members together with officials from the Brazilian Air Force and the Brazilian Space Agency pose with the company’s first commercial launch vehicle Hanbit-Nano at the Alcântara Space Center in Brazil. (Image credit: Innospace)

"Hanbit-Nano has been successfully rolled out from the integration facility and transported to the launch pad ahead of liftoff. Preparations for the Spaceward mission are right on track," Innospace said Wednesday (Dec. 16) in a post on the social media platform X.

The 57-foot-tall (17.3 meters) rocket is designed to be able to launch 198 pounds (90 kilograms) into a sun-synchronous orbit from Brazil. The rocket's first-stage hybrid engine burns paraffin and liquid oxygen while the upper stage uses methane and liquid oxygen or paraffin and liquid oxygen, depending on its configuration.

Innospace CEO Kim Soo-jong told Space.com at the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, Australia, in October that the company was established in 2017 and employs 260 people.

"All of our technology is developed by ourselves. The engineers are Korean, and the development is fully indigenous," Kim said. "Korea has built an ecosystem to develop a launch vehicle. We work with more than 100 supply-chain companies in South Korea," he added.

Kim said Innospace is very focused on the global market. "We already have around 14 contracts with global satellite companies."

A lot is riding on this first launch. Kim said that Hanbit-Micro, an advanced model of Hanbit-Nano that can carry 375 pounds (170 kg) to orbit, is set to begin commercial flights early next year, should all go according to plan.

Today's launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday (Dec. 15), but Innospace pushed it back two days to replace a part in the cooling system of the rocket's first stage.

