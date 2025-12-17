Watch Rocket Lab launch 4 experimental 'DiskSats' for the US military tonight

Rocket Lab - 'Don't Be Such A Square' Launch - YouTube Watch On

Rocket Lab will launch a new type of satellite for the U.S. Space Force tonight, and you can watch the action live.

An Electron rocket carrying four "DiskSats" is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab 's pad on Wallops Island, Virginia during a window of unspecified length that opens Thursday (Dec. 18) at midnight EST (0500 GMT).

You can watch the action live here at Space.com, courtesy of Rocket Lab, or directly via the company .

Rocket Lab launches a mission called "The Nation God Navigates" from New Zealand on Nov. 5, 2025. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

The upcoming launch, which Rocket Lab calls "Don't Be Such a Square," will kick off the Space Test Program (STP)-S30 mission for the U.S. Space Force 's Space Systems Command.

STP-30 will deploy and operate the first-ever DiskSats, a new type of spacecraft developed by The Aerospace Corporation with funding help from NASA. At 40 inches wide by just 1 inch thick (102 by 2.5 centimeters), each DiskSat has the approximate dimension of a manhole cover.

An illustration of DiskSats being deployed from a small launch vehicle fairing. (Image credit: The Aerospace Corporation)

That odd shape could lead to greater performance in the final frontier for small satellites, which have traditionally employed the boxy " cubesat " form factor.

DiskSats "could offer more power and surface area for instruments, providing more opportunities for NASA to expand upon target mission objectives for small spacecraft," agency officials wrote in a description of the new tech .

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"With its ability to fly continuously with one face pointing at the Earth , the DiskSat can also have a very low drag, making them capable of very-low altitude missions (less than 300 kilometers or 185 miles) such as those necessary for some Earth-observation missions," NASA added.

The DiskSats won't be flying so low on their inaugural mission, however. If all goes to plan on "Don't Be Such a Square," the Electron will deploy the quartet at an altitude of 342 miles (550 km) about 55.5 minutes after launch, according to Rocket Lab's mission description .

Rocket Lab technicians prep for the "Don't Be Such a Square" mission, which will launch four "DiskSats" for the U.S. Space Force. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

Rocket Lab initially planned to launch "Don't Be Such a Square" in April 2026 but expedited it at the Space Force's request, the company said in an emailed statement.