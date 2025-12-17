Best Fallout gifts to spend your caps on

If you're looking to spend your caps on Fallout gifts and merch ahead of the holidays and season two of the hit TV show, we've got you covered.

Fallout season two is coming this month to Amazon Prime Video, which is both one of the best streaming services and the best value streaming services available. Here, we've scoured the wasteland (well, reputable retailers on the internet) and found a worthy mix of replicas, toys, clothing and more. Although we haven't reviewed and tested any of the products you find below, we wouldn't put our name to them if we didn't recommend having them, as fans of the game series and TV show ourselves.

Of course, grabbing some cool stuff ahead of season two's release isn't the only reason to consider the best Fallout gifts out there. It's also the holiday season, and that's the time of year for gifting. If you're struggling for gift ideas, and Fallout doesn't quite hit the spot, you can always check out our best Lego Star Wars sets, best star projectors and best Lego space sets guides. But, for the best Fallout gifts for the Vault Dweller in your life, scroll down below.

The Best Fallout Gifts We Recommend

Best Fallout Replicas

Fallout Nuka Cola Thirst Zapper: $252.99 at Zavvi UK This full-scale replica is a must for any collector and Fallout super-fan. It's a carefully crafted and carefully painted replica of the Nuka Cola thirst Zapper, made to look as if it's come straight from the wasteland. A detailed Nuka Cola sign is also included in this purchase and you can display the Thirst Zapper on a stand. Dimensions are approximately 13 x 14 x 6 inches (height x width x depth)

Save 34% Fallout Vault Security Key Card Replica: was $38 now $25 at Zavvi UK Made from Zinc Alloy, this official replica is a fun display piece at a more affordable price than other replicas in this guide. It measures at approximately 6 x 2.5 inches and comes in a display box. Only 5,000 have been made.

Fallout Nuka Tapper Holotape Replica: $45 at Zavvi UK This is a metallic replica of the media storage devices used in pip boys to play recordings. It's embossed on both sides and comes with a display stand. Again, only 5,000 have been made.