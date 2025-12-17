Jump to:

Best Fallout gifts to spend your caps on

We've rounded up the best Fallout gifts across the wasteland ahead of season two of the hit TV show, available to stream this month.

Promo image for Fallout Season 2
(Image credit: Amazon)
If you're looking to spend your caps on Fallout gifts and merch ahead of the holidays and season two of the hit TV show, we've got you covered.

Fallout season two is coming this month to Amazon Prime Video, which is both one of the best streaming services and the best value streaming services available. Here, we've scoured the wasteland (well, reputable retailers on the internet) and found a worthy mix of replicas, toys, clothing and more. Although we haven't reviewed and tested any of the products you find below, we wouldn't put our name to them if we didn't recommend having them, as fans of the game series and TV show ourselves.

The Best Fallout Gifts We Recommend

Best Fallout Replicas

Fallout Nuka Cola Thirst Zapper
Fallout Nuka Cola Thirst Zapper: $252.99 at Zavvi UK

This full-scale replica is a must for any collector and Fallout super-fan. It's a carefully crafted and carefully painted replica of the Nuka Cola thirst Zapper, made to look as if it's come straight from the wasteland. A detailed Nuka Cola sign is also included in this purchase and you can display the Thirst Zapper on a stand. Dimensions are approximately 13 x 14 x 6 inches (height x width x depth)

Fallout Vault Security Key Card Replica
Fallout Vault Security Key Card Replica: was $38 now $25 at Zavvi UK

Made from Zinc Alloy, this official replica is a fun display piece at a more affordable price than other replicas in this guide. It measures at approximately 6 x 2.5 inches and comes in a display box. Only 5,000 have been made.

Fallout Nuka Tapper Holotape Replica
Fallout Nuka Tapper Holotape Replica: $45 at Zavvi UK

This is a metallic replica of the media storage devices used in pip boys to play recordings. It's embossed on both sides and comes with a display stand. Again, only 5,000 have been made.

Maozyiltle Mini Nuke Replica
Maozyiltle Mini Nuke Replica: $26 at Amazon

Hand-painted and made from premium resin, this mini-nuke isn't real, but is a great replica and display model of the mini-nukes found in-game. It stands at over six inches in height and makes for a great display piece.

