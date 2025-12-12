Supergirl's rockin' 1st trailer shows intergalactic bar fights, hangovers, and Krypto peeing on Superman's face (video)

Supergirl | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Christmas has come early for DC fans, as Warner Bros. and DC Studios have delivered an early gift with a new teaser for " Supergirl ," 2026's hardcore off-Earth superhero spectacle.

Milly Alcock's ("House of the Dragon") hungover Kara Zor-El character made her debut at the end of this past summer's "Superman" film, staggering into her famous cousin's Fortress of Solitude to collect her precocious super-pup, Krypto.

It's a funny scene that brings levity and attitude to the flagship franchise as James Gunn and DC Studios co-chairman Peter Safran boldly rebuild Warner Bros. stable of classic caped crusaders in a challenging and turbulent Hollywood environment. But now the Woman of Tomorrow has her own trailer for fans to enjoy, which you can see above.

To unveil this brash teaser trailer, DC Studios' Gunn and Safran organized a special invitation-only influencer event in New York City on Sunday, Dec. 8, that also included Alcock and "Supergirl" director Craig Gillespie ("I, Tonya," "Cruella"), where this amusing sneak peek was screened before being officially revealed online for all to enjoy.

Blondie's 1980 pop-punk hit "Call Me" is used to great effect as this rowdy preview rolls out following her memorable entrance in the post-credit scene of "Superman" to show Kara in a depressed mood, extinguishing a flaming cocktail while obviously inebriated.

"Twenty-three will be the best year yet," she sadly states to a nearby Krypto. "Let’s be honest, babe. It's not a very high bar to clear."

"Supergirl" lands next summer from director Craig Gillespie (Image credit: DC Studios)

We then slingshot into a series of otherworld adventures, battling a band of wasteland mercenaries, watching her homeworld of Krypton in the throes of destruction, careening through a trashy galactic settlement with her young companion, meeting the film's primary villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, and even scoring a quick flash of Jason Momoa’s beefy, cigar-smoking biker renegade, Lobo.

"This is really an anti-hero story," Gunn told the attending group at Sunday's exclusive presentation. "She's got a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different from where Superman is in his life.

"So many times, female superheroes are so perfect. She's not that at all. She's very imperfect, like male superheroes have been allowed to be for a while. This movie is not just a female clone of Superman. It's its own thing entirely with a character who is equally worthy of this treatment."

In addition to Alcock and Momoa, the cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts as the pirate assassin Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley portraying Supergirl's gal-pal Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Supergirl's father Zor-El, and Emily Beecham playing Supergirl's mother Alura.

DC Studios’ "Supergirl" soars into theaters on June 26, 2026. You catch her previous cameo in "Superman" on HBO Max .

