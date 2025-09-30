Deadly meteor fragments rain down on Earth in 1st 'Greenland 2: Migration' trailer (video)

Greenland 2: Migration (2026) Official Trailer - Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis - YouTube Watch On

Starring leading man Gerard Butler as John Garrity, the head of his fractured family trying to survive a comet strike on Mother Earth, 2020's "Greenland" was a totally enjoyable asteroid-based disaster flick that had the unfortunate luck of being released by STX Entertainment during an actual global pandemic and stateside theater shutdown.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh off a brilliant screenplay by Chris Sparling, "Greenland's" solid cast features Morena Baccarin as Garrity's separated wife, and Roger Dale Floyd as their diabetic son. Despite the ongoing international crisis that year, the film still managed to eke out $52 million off a modest $35 million budget, and now a new trailer for its sequel, "Greenland 2: Migration" has hit.

This harrowing follow-up is slated for a January 9, 2026, release from Lionsgate and STX Entertainment. Waugh is back as director in a storyline that takes place five years after the initial devastating meteor impact as our survivors attempt to vacate their Greenland bunker amid continued bombardment by meteor fragments.

The official poster for "Greenland 2: Migration" (Image credit: Lionsgate)

As seen in this thrilling first look trailer, the Garrity tribe embarks on a dangerous trek across the ocean towards a hopeful sanctuary location that's ironically inside a massive ancient crater in southern France.

But the trip is going to be an extreme test of fortitude, fate, and faith, evidenced by Lionsgate's preview revealing obstacles including a hellish radiation storm, monster waves, meteors pummeling the Earth, and lethal bands of desperate survivors prowling the continent.

The cast also includes Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvag, and William Abadie. This intense-looking sci-fi sequel penned by Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune is produced by Anton, STX Entertainment, Thunder Road Pictures, and G-base Entertainment.

"Greenland 2: Migration" officially arrives on Jan. 9, 2026. The original "Greenland" is available to stream on HBO Max.