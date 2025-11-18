Ryan Gosling and 'Rocky' team up to save the galaxy in new 'Project Hail Mary' trailer (video)

Ryan Gosling is adrift in deep space with an unlikely rock-skinned alien in the latest trailer for Amazon MGM Studios' "Project Hail Mary," and it looks like this cosmic riddle is going to be an engrossing odyssey when it lands it theaters on March 20, 2026.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmakers Phil Lord & Chris Miller, " Project Hail Mary " is an adaptation of New York Times-bestselling author Andy Weir 's ("The Martian," "Artemis") 2021 novel.

This spirited outer space thriller features Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a middle-grade science teacher turned astronaut on a last-chance cosmic mission to save our dimming sun. While traveling to the Tau Ceti star system, where the phenomenon is not occurring, Grace teams up with a strange extraterrestrial creature with no eyes and a grey, stone-like exterior that aids in unravelling a destructive mystery caused by hungry spacefaring microbes called Astrophage.

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace in "Project Hail Mary." (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

This latest preview for the potential spring blockbuster offers many more glimpses of the weird creature Grace affectionately names "Rocky" for obvious reasons. It also shows the pair teaming up to work the problem amid the innumerable obstacles and challenges you might expect to arise in the cold void.

Drew Goddard ("Cabin in the Woods," “Cloverfield") wrote the "Project Hail Mary" script from Weir's hit book, something he also accomplished for director Ridley Scott's " The Martian " (gaining an Oscar nod for that task).

Arriving in theaters and IMAX on March 20, 2026 and co-starring Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub, Amazon MGM's epic sci-fi adventure is executive produced by Patricia Whitcher, Drew Goddard, Lucy Kitada, Nikki Baida, Sarah Esberg and Ken Kao.