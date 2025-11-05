Win a free copy of the movie tie-in edition of Andy Weir's 'Project Hail Mary' with our exclusive sweepstakes!

New York Times bestselling author Andy Weir seems to have a certain knack for writing page-turning, humanistic science fiction stories that are perfectly suited for being turned into Hollywood blockbusters.

His 2011 novel, "The Martian," was wonderfully transformed into the Oscar-nominated blockbuster directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon. Weir's second book, 2017's lunar heist tale called "Artemis," is currently still in development with Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. But his latest novel, 2021's " Project Hail Mary ," could be an even bigger Hollywood hit when the movie adaptation is released by Amazon MGM Studios on March 20, 2026, starring Ryan Gosling ("Drive," "La La Land," "First Man").

To get fans primed for that cinematic odyssey, the folks at Ballantine Books have offered us five advanced copies of "Project Hail Mary's" movie tie-in edition coming Dec. 2, 2025, for a giveaway exclusively for Space.com.

Ballantine Books' movie tie-in edition of "Project Hail Mary" arrives on Dec. 2 but you can win a free copy sooner! (Image credit: Ballantine Books)

"Project Hail Mary" will be directed by the dynamic filmmaking duo of Phil Lord & Christopher Miller ("The Lego Movie," "The Spider-Verse Franchise") from a Drew Goddard ("Cloverfield," "Cabin in the Woods") screenplay. It centers around Dr. Ryland Grace (Gosling), a middle-grade science teacher who becomes a reluctant astronaut and the sole survivor of a deep space mission to save Earth from a dimming sun.

Along the 11.9-light-year voyage to the Tau Ceti star system, he encounters a faceless rock-skinned alien he names Rocky, whose own homeworld is also in peril. Together, they must join forces to avoid a mutual calamity and unravel the cosmic mystery.

Project Hail Mary - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

To enter the freebie sweepstakes for this special copy of "Project Hail Mary," all you need to do is head over to our Facebook , Twitter , or BlueSky posts announcing the giveaway and leave a comment letting us know what you’re looking forward to most when the "Project Hail Mary" movie hits multiplexes in 2026.

All comments must be left by Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. ET to be counted for official entry, and each household can only enter once. Five winners will be chosen at random for one prize each from the entire pool of entrants across all three platforms. Winners will be announced Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. ET on Space.com's Facebook, Twitter, and BlueSky page.

Please note that this sweepstakes is only available to US residents. The full terms and conditions of this giveaway can be found at the bottom of this article.

Amazon MGM Studios' movie adaptation arrives on March 20, 2026. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

In addition to Gosling, who's back in simulated space once more, Project Hail Mary’s cast also includes the talents of Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall"), Milana Vayntrub ("This Is Us," "Werewolves Within"), Bastian Antonio Fuentes ("Jurassic World Dominion"), Isla McRae ("The Christmas Quest"), and James Wright ("How to Train A Princess”).

Good luck to all participants in our out-of-this-world literary sci-fi giveaway!

