Science fiction has a bit of something for everyone, from cutting-edge futuristic technology to doomed romances and strange aliens . The genre also crosses over very nicely into horror , because once humans start poking the unknown, it's only a matter of time before the unknown pokes back.

This Halloween, step into stories where science meets terror, where contagions kill, landscapes devour explorers, and technology crushes the human soul. All of these books fit nicely into the sci-fi horror mold, and while some of them never make it into the depths of space, they're all well worth your time.

Our list of sci-fi horror novels spans from 20th-century classics to modern masterpieces, all testing how far humanity goes before reason falters and horror takes over. Whether you're looking for a quick read or a deep dive, this roundup has a little something for everyone. Let's dig into our spooky roundup of the best sci-fi horror books.

'The Luminous Dead': was $19.99 now $15.21 at Amazon Author: Caitlin Starling

Publication date: April 2, 2019

Publisher: Harper Voyager If you're looking for more science fiction and less dystopian society, ' The Luminous Dead' is a perfect choice. Deep beneath an alien planet, a solitary caver relies on a disembodied voice to survive. But is her handler helping her...or manipulating her? Readers have mentioned that this book has given them claustrophobia, among other nightmares.

Bonus Entry!