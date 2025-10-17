From page to planet: Sci-fi author match-up

From Mary Shelley to Neal Stephenson, science fiction has a rich collection of authors.

Science fiction has always been more than just spaceships and time machines. It's a genre built on bold ideas, philosophical questions and the fearless imaginations of writers who dared to ask "what if?"

Whether they envisioned post-apocalyptic wastelands or interstellar utopias , these authors crafted worlds that continue to inspire, provoke and entertain.

In this quiz, you'll be asked to pair famous sci-fi titles with their creators. Some names will leap off the page — think Asimov , Le Guin , or Gibson — while others might stretch your memory or introduce you to lesser-known visionaries.

Whether you're a lifelong sci-fi reader or just dipping your toes into the cosmos, this challenge is designed to spark curiosity and nostalgia.

Try it out below and see how well you score!