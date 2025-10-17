From page to planet: Sci-fi author match-up
From dystopian futures to alien civilizations, test your knowledge of the authors who shaped the genre — and maybe discover a few new favorites along the way.
Science fiction has always been more than just spaceships and time machines. It's a genre built on bold ideas, philosophical questions and the fearless imaginations of writers who dared to ask "what if?"
Whether they envisioned post-apocalyptic wastelands or interstellar utopias, these authors crafted worlds that continue to inspire, provoke and entertain.
In this quiz, you'll be asked to pair famous sci-fi titles with their creators. Some names will leap off the page — think Asimov, Le Guin, or Gibson — while others might stretch your memory or introduce you to lesser-known visionaries.
Whether you're a lifelong sci-fi reader or just dipping your toes into the cosmos, this challenge is designed to spark curiosity and nostalgia.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
