TV & film's greatest visitors quiz: From xenomorphs to Yoda
Aliens have crash-landed, crept, and charmed their way into our screens for decades—some terrifying, some wise, and some just plain weird.
They've come in peace, they've come for war, and sometimes they've come just to confuse us.
Aliens in TV and film have long served as mirrors to our hopes, fears, and imagination. Whether they're teaching us the ways of the Force or bursting out of air ducts in a blaze of horror, these characters have shaped pop culture and redefined what it means to be "other."
This quiz celebrates the full spectrum of screen aliens—from the philosophical to the grotesque, the heroic to the hilariously bizarre.
Whether you're a die-hard Trekkie, a Star Wars devotee, or just someone who remembers that one creepy alien from that one episode, this quiz is for you.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
