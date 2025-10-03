'Something is wrong!': 'Invasion' Season 3 clip reveals shocking discovery at the mothership containment wall (exclusive)

Apple TV+’s enthralling sci-fi drama " Invasion " is accelerating towards its final Season 3 episodes, and we’re anxious for our heroes to cross over into enemy territory to face whatever malevolent extraterrestrial terror awaits inside that titanic crashed alien mothership.

Conceived by Oscar-winning producer and writer Simon Kinberg ("X-Men" Movies, "Deadpool," " The Martian ") and David Weil (“Hunters"), "Invasion" is a slightly different take on typical sci-fi shows that's character-driven, yet still contains spectacular alien VFX.

To tide fans over until the next chapter, here's a startling sneak peek from Episode 7, airing on Friday, Oct. 3, titled "Outpost 17." Here in this unsettling scene, the assembled team finally arrives at a checkpoint at the border of the Dead Zone marked by a massive fortified wall. What they discover at that abandoned Mothership Containment Outpost in icy Alaska will chill the group to their very core!

"Invasion" Season 3 launched on Aug. 22 for a 10-episode outing on Apple TV+ and concerns our main characters coming together to infiltrate the alien mothership on a covert mission.

It stars Shamier Anderson as Trevante Cole , Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Evans, Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato, India Brown as Jamila Huston, Enver Gjokaj as Clark Evans, Shane Zaza as Nikhil Kapur, Billy Barratt as Caspar Morrow, and Erika Alexander as Verna Mae Potter.

"Invasion" Season 3 airs exclusively on Apple TV+ with its finale landing on Oct. 24, 2025.

