'Is there something emerging from my head?' 'Solar Opposites' season 6 clip reveals the horror of Beta Nuts (exclusive)

Our favorite Schlorpian family is back for the sixth and final season of "Solar Opposites", as Korvo, Terry, Jessie, Yumyulack, and the Pupa continue to try to adapt to Earth’s crazy society. The sixth and final season debuts all episodes on Oct. 13, 2025, on Hulu, and we’ve got a side-splitting exclusive clip above to share as our kooky alien clan discovers what a Beta Nut is... to their horror!

Since the animated sci-fi series arrived on Hulu in 2020, it has been one of the streamer's most popular shows, thanks to its boundary-pushing lampoons, risqué gags, and shameless send-ups.

20th Television Animation's hilarious extraterrestrial comedy, "Solar Opposites," hails from executive producers Mike McMahan ("Star Trek: Lower Decks"), Josh Bycel ("Happy Endings”), and Sydney Ryan ("Rick and Morty").

The official synopsis for this season gives us a clue as to the adventures our extraterrestrial friends will be getting up to in their final run:

"Once their alien diamond-making machine gets destroyed, the Solar Opposites must face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget! When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain... but will they like who they find? ALSO: The epic story of the people of The Wall has all built to this thrilling and shocking conclusion…"

With its rowdy vocal cast of Dan Stevens ("Beauty and the Beast"), Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley"), Mary Mack ("Kiff"), and Sean Giambrone ("The Goldbergs"), Hulu's "Solar Opposites" lands a 10-chapter last season on Oct. 13.

