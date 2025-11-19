6 things you might have missed in the new 'Fallout' Season 2 trailer (video)

"Fallout" Season 2 and its New Vegas destination are just over the sand dunes, as Prime Video's adaptation of the iconic video game series rolls out soon, with a fresh 8-episode road trip starting Dec. 17, 2025
Thanks to the previous teasers, we already knew that the show was heading straight to Sin City, and we can't wait to see Lucy (Ella Purnell) and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) continue to bond while bantering endlessly along the dry and irradiated trail. Lucy is hot on the hunt for her villainous father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), and The Ghoul is determined to find his lost family. Together they'll battle vicious unholy creatures, hungry warlords, and the tragic, sadistic survivors of the Wasteland.
"I've wastelanded for 200 years. I've kept myself alive for one reason… to find my family," The Ghoul shares in Prime Video's second trailer, reminding fans of his former life as Vault-Tec's ad-man Cooper Howard before the nukes exploded to ruin everyone's day.
That's not all the trailer has to offer, though; here are some awesome references and details we spotted that you might have missed.
War never changes
It looks like a civil war is brewing between various post-apocalyptic factions, including the Brotherhood of Steel and Caesar's Legion, so prepare for an explosive escalation of violence in New Vegas, where the mysterious Robert House (Justin Theroux) lords over his crumbled desert empire.
“I made my family disappear”
Amongst all the blood and gore being splattered across the trailer, we spotted a familiar face - "Home Alone's" MacCauley Culkin is making an appearance as an official member of Caesar’s Legion.
We choose to believe it's canon that Kevin McCallister survived the apocalypse thanks to the skills he picked up foiling the Wet Bandits.
Fist bump
There is a brief scene in the trailer showing Lucy using a power fist, which is an iconic weapon of the franchise that has been in every single Fallout game (as far as we can tell).
We don't get to see the unfortunate soul on the receiving end of this robo fisting, but it's safe to assume it doesn't end well for them
Hail to the King
Fallout New Vegas introduced a bunch of wacky factions, but perhaps none stranger than the Kings, a group of survivors inspired by the ideals of the man known only as "The King"... it's Elvis, they're a bunch of Elvis worshippers.
While they were humans at the time of Fallout: New Vegas, they've either expanded their ranks or had a very bad time, because we see multiple Ghoul Kings in the trailer. It doesn't look like they're very friendly either, as Lucy promptly blows one of their heads off with a shotgun. Ah, thank you very much.
The claw
While they were teased in season one, we never actually got to see a Deathclaw in all its glory during the show's debut run. Well, that all changes now, as the trailer briefly shows Maximus (Aaron Moten) wearing his NCR Ranger armor and wrestling a Deathclaw in the streets of New Vegas.
We can't wait to see another classic Vegas fight night... assuming we can actually see it through all that lens flare.
Narrator turned Super Mutant?
There’s also a deep booming voice that can only belong to a super mutant. It certainly sounds like actor Ron Perlman’s distinctive delivery run through a modifier, and we hope that he’s playing Marcus, the super mutant mayor of Jacobstown, first introduced in "Fallout: New Vegas".
"Well, then, you're gonna need friends," announces this mysterious voice regarding The Ghoul's personal quest. "There’s a war coming."
What did you think of the Fallout season 2 trailer? Did you spot any extra details that we missed? We were hoping to catch a glimpse of the REPCONN rocket, but no luck so far. Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you're most excited for.
Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham's Kilter Films, "Fallout" Season 2 was conceived by series showrunners and creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios also executive produces in partnership with James Altman of Bethesda Softworks.
"Fallout" Season 2 debuts exclusively on Prime Video on Dec. 17, 2025.
