'Fallout' Season 2 teaser sets release date and introduces New Vegas, but did it spoil too much? (video)

Fallout – Season Two Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Gamescom 2025 recently unleashed a brutal new teaser trailer for the second season of "Fallout" — Prime Video's smash live-action adaptation of Bethesda Game Studios' post-apocalyptic video game franchise — and it's filled with a feast of juicy sneak peeks at fresh horrors found in New Vegas.... maybe a few too many sneak peeks for our liking.

"Fallout" Season 2 will officially arrive on Dec. 17, 2025 at the height of the festive season to spread rampant fear and atomic nightmares across the streaming sphere.

Created by Jonathan Nolan ("Westworld," "The Prestige") and led by showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the series' follow-up jaunt takes place in the year 2296, roughly 15 years after the events found in Obsidian Entertainment's "Fallout: New Vegas" game released in 2010.

"Fallout" Season 2 is coming to fill out your festive holiday season! (Image credit: Prime Video)

In the engaging trailer that continues the sinister tale of Vault-Tec, The Ghoul arrives in New Vegas alongside Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) and Dogmeat, trudging into the outskirts of New Vegas. We then jump to a backstory sequence, before the bombs dropped, revealing when the pre-Ghoul Cooper Howard and his wife went to Las Vegas before the war where he was introduced to the nefarious Robert House ((Justin Theroux), the main culprit that caused the nuclear armageddon.

Later we get a glimpse of more familiar icons of "Fallout," including Maximus (Aaron Moten) in some cool new Brotherhood of Steel armor, Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan), Lucy's dastardly dad, the Lucky 38 casino hotel, Caesar's Legion, and a scary close encounter with a monstrous Deathclaw.

We'd have liked that last one to stay a secret, as it feels like they've blown a big debut in the trailer, but that's how trailers work these days. At any rate, it's going to be a long 4-month wait!

Prime Video's "Fallout" Season 2 explodes in an 8-episode run starting Dec. 17.