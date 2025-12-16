Steven Spielberg finally reveals 1st trailer for new UFO film 'Disclosure Day', and now we're terrified

Disclosure Day | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

The veil has finally been lifted for Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg's clandestine sci-fi project centered around UFOs and an extraterrestrial incursion that's been speculated on and whispered about for more than a year, and it's one of the best early Christmas gifts we’ve been given in years! Plus it's kinda scary!

Universal Pictures just unwrapped this somber new trailer for Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" and it's an uncanny exploration of an alien invasion as initially experienced by a meteorologist (Emily Blunt) and a passionate UFO whistleblower (Josh O'Connor) who want to share the truth with the world all at once.

The official teaser synopsis describes the Spielberg-directed event film as "If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day."

First official poster for Universal Pictures' "Disclosure Day" (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Here in this tense preview offering some serious "Signs" and "Three Body Problem" vibes, Blunt ("Oppenheimer," "A Quiet Place") is overcome by a strange alien brain scramble while conducting a live Kansas City weather report. O’Connor ("Challengers") portrays a passionate man who wants to reveal the truth of alien life to the rest of the world, while Colin Firth ("The King’s Speech") appears as some scientist wired up to a sinister mind-melding machine.

Spielberg's long fascination with UFOs, aliens, and outer space began at a very early age when his father woke him up late one night to go witness the Perseid meteor shower while lying in a field outside the suburbs of Haddon Heights, New Jersey. This led to one of his first amateur film projects at the age of 17, a 1964 feature-length sci-fi movie called "Firelight" that he screened at a local Phoenix, Arizona theater for family and friends for the price of $1 per ticket.

His Hollywood explorations of flying saucers and science fiction came to glorious fruition with 1977's " Close Encounters of the Third Kind ," then later in 1982's "E.T the Extra-Terrestrial," and more recently for 2005's "War of the Worlds." Now he's firmly back in the UFO business with a dark descent into traditional alien invasion fare, complete with crop circles, sentient cardinals, herds of odd elk, and some positively creepy clicking voices. But so far, no actual aliens or spaceships!

Josh O'Connor prepares the world for the truth about aliens in "Disclosure Day" (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

"Disclosure Day's" screenplay, based on an original Spielberg story, was penned by frequent collaborator David Koepp, who helped write "Jurassic Park," "Jurassic Park: The Lost World," and "War of the Worlds."

Not to be a killjoy here, but is anyone slightly fatigued by Emily Blunt in yet another alien-centric sci-fi film after her turns in two "A Quiet Place" installments and "Edge of Tomorrow?" No? Okay, let's move on then. Oh, but did we mention that the legendary John Williams is doing the film's score?! Now we did.

Produced by Spielberg with Kristie Macosko Krieger at Amblin Entertainment, and also starring Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Universal’s "Disclosure Day" drops into theaters June 12, 2026.