12 different ways to watch 'Project Hail Mary' in theaters? Outrageous, and we love it (video)

Project Hail Mary | Theater Tour With Phil Lord And Christopher Miller - YouTube Watch On

Amazon MGM Studios has done an exceptional job in getting the word out about their upcoming outer space spectacle, " Project Hail Mary ," featuring Ryan Gosling as an interstellar astronaut in the lead role. They may have gone a bit overboard on the formats, though.

In an entertaining new featurette starring directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the duo breaks down the 12 enhanced theatrical seating layouts and formats fans can expect to experience their sci-fi film in when it opens wide on March 20, 2026. I didn't even know there were 12 different types of movie theaters.

Check out this hands-on tour of some newfangled movie theaters they’re luring audiences back into some comfortable and immersive viewing environments with, including deluxe venues showcasing six-story screens, vibrating seats (stop snickering!), trillions of colors, ear-blasting sound, crystal clear resolution, wrap-around projection, and atmospheric effects like wind and water.

"Project Hail Mary" will be available to view in 12 theater formats (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

"Project Hail Mary" was shot on the new ARRI ALEXA 65, which is engineered for display in IMAX’s 70mm 1.43 aspect ratio. There’s also a standard digital version available in IMAX 1.43 or 2.39 aspect ratios, in addition to 1.85 or 2.39, and it will vary from theater to theater.

Here's a handful of the premium formats for "Project Hail Mary":

D-Box - Features interactive seats that rumble and move in sync with the on-screen action, providing an immersive experience

- Features interactive seats that rumble and move in sync with the on-screen action, providing an immersive experience ScreenX - Offers a 270-degree viewing experience with extended scenes on side screens, creating a more expansive feel, especially for outer space sequences.

- Offers a 270-degree viewing experience with extended scenes on side screens, creating a more expansive feel, especially for outer space sequences. Cinemark XD - Boasts a six-story screen, 35 trillion colors, and a 10.1 multi-channel surround sound mix for a loud and immersive audio experience.

- Boasts a six-story screen, 35 trillion colors, and a 10.1 multi-channel surround sound mix for a loud and immersive audio experience. 4DX - Provides a multi-sensory experience with wind, sounds, smells, and even water effects, making viewers feel part of the action.

- Provides a multi-sensory experience with wind, sounds, smells, and even water effects, making viewers feel part of the action. Dolby Cinema - Offers a perfect picture and sound with Dolby Atmos for immersive surround sound and Dolby Vision for the brightest, clearest picture

Check out the video to see the rest of the formats. It's a fun featurette that really showcases Lord and Miller's passion for filmmaking and the theater experience. We're definitely going to try and find one of those 4DX showings.

Wherever and however you take in "Project Hail Mary" when it launches March 20, 2026, we predict it's going to be an epic ride!